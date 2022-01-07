"Ain’t s**t wild about it, it’s a real injury" - Markieff Morris insults Nikola Jokic on Twitter for injuring him, but promises he will be back soon 

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is still hurting. Morris, who was injured by Nikola Jokic in a skirmish between the two players on 8 November 2021, hasn't played for the Heat since that episode.

Responding to a tweet on Thursday night that suggested Morris would miss his 30th straight game when the Heat visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, he tweeted:

"Ain’t s**t wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said."

Nikola Jokic push leaves Markieff Morris injured

Markieff Morris has reignited his beef with Nikola Jokic.

Markieff's "300 pound sloppy f*t boy" jibe was directed at Nikola Jokic, who was responsible for injuring the Heat player. A fracas broke out between the two players during the Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets contest back in November.

The episode between the two players happened with 2:39 left in the final period with the Nuggets heading towards a comfortable victory on their home floor.

Apparently, Markieff Morris was upset with a no-call on Jokic after he contested an attempt by Bam Adebayo under the basket. With Adebayo missing, Jokic gathered the ball off the backboard and sped down the court only for Morris to deliberately crash into him.

Nikola Jokic was so upset with the contact made by the Miami Heat forward that he came running towards Morris, whose back was turned at this point. Jokic shoved him hard in the spine, which saw Morris immediately fall to the floor. He has since missed the last 29 games for the Heat.

The Morris brothers, Udonis Haslem and the Jokic brothers exchanged some tweets and comments in the aftermath of the incident. It created some tension ahead of a repeat clash between the two teams on November 29 in Miami, but that game passed by without episode.

Markieff Morris has now reignited the beef with Nikola Jokic following his tweet on Thursday night and is not apologetic about it. In the latest tweet he shared on his Twitter account on Thursday, the injured Heat player said:

"I said what I said! Heat nation I’ll see y’all soon!!"

Both teams have already played their two regular-season matchups this season. This means the only way the two players can face-off against each other is if the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets play in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The other possibility of a showdown on the court is if Markieff Morris gets traded to another team that is still to play the Nuggets. Otherwise, this rivalry will simply spill over to the next NBA season.

