"Ain't no sweep on Ant resumeee" - Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel hyped as beau's 29-point outing forces Game 5

Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel was hyped after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks to force Game 5 in the Western Conference finals on Tuesday. Robel was courtside for Game 4 at the American Airlines Center and celebrated Edwards' 29-point performance.

In a post on Instagram stories, Robel cheered on her man and bragged about not being swept. Edwards made some clutch buckets for the Timberwolves to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive although they have to do something that has never been done before in NBA history.

"Ain't no sweep on Ant resumeee," Robel wrote in the captions.

Here's the video of the story:

Jeanine Robel has been very supportive of Anthony Edwards throughout the playoffs. She has been with several Minnesota Timberwolves players' wives and girlfriends at home in the Target Center or on the road. The Timberwolves initially swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

They followed it up with an upset win over the defending champions Denver Nuggets. They went up 2-0 after two wins at the Ball Arena in Denver before losing three straight games. Edwards led the Timberwolves to two straight wins to finish the series and advance to the Western Conference finals for the second time in franchise history.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for Edwards and the Timberwolves against the Dallas Mavericks. They quickly went down 3-0 before surviving Game 4 to force another game on Thursday in Minnesota.

"Ant-Man" is very confident about his team's chances of forcing another game back in Dallas. He made the claim while talking about Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who wore his shoes while supporting the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

"Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1's and I told him, he wear a size 14, I'll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6. That's what I told him," Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards scores 29 points in Game 4 win over Mavs

Anthony Edwards has been struggling with his shot and taking care of the basketball in the series against the Dallas Mavericks. Edwards continued the trend in Game 4, but he pulled off some clutch shots to help the Minnesota Timberwolves stave off elimination.

Edwards finished the game with a near triple-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He also had six turnovers and was in foul trouble in the second quarter. He shot 11-for-25 from the field but made the baskets that the Timberwolves needed the most late on.

The Timberwolves welcome the Mavericks on Thursday for Game 5. If they can prevent another loss, they will be two more wins away from history. There have only been seven teams in NBA history to force a Game 7 after being down 3-0, but no one has been able to win the series from that deficit.