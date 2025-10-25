Alijah Arenas’ Mom Takes Brutal Dig at Barron Trump’s $150,000,000 Fortune

Gilbert Arenas' ex, and Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, was stunned by the exponential net worth growth of US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump. According to Forbes, the 19-year-old son of the president was a multi-millionaire and had become the richest 19-year-old in the world.

On Friday, Govan reposted a post by Traders Paradise on her Instagram Story. Barron Trump had a net worth of $150 million, and $80 million was just through his cryptocurrency.

Stunned by the news, Govan refused to believe in the transparency and questioned the credibility of the 19-year-old U.S. president's son.

"You're Telling Me He's This Smart To Do So ... Ummmmmmmmm NO‼️‼️‼️," she wrote in the caption.

[Picture Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

According to Forbes, it was Barron Trump who pushed Donald Trump to get a better understanding of crypto. In 2024, just over a month before the election, Trump founded World Liberty Financial with Barron as the co-founder. Once Trump won the election, the company exploded in the market.

Laura Govan's eldest son, Alijah Arenas, is also expected to be a millionaire if he gets his break in the NBA. Shortly after committing to USC Trojans, Alijah was potentially ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a torn meniscus injury.

Laura Govan makes contrasting comparison between sons Aloni and Alijah Arenas' personalities

Laura Govan is a proud mother of four children. The reality TV star has dedicated her life to providing the best life for her children and has played the most important role in honing their athletic careers.

In almost two decades of raising her children, Govan has come to know a thing or two about her children's personalities. Last month, Govan spoke to Dr. Holly Carter on DHC Live and spoke about her sons, Aloni and Alijah Arenas' contrasting personalities. She hilariously said that her youngest son, Aloni, was going to be a pi*p.

"Alijah is a I think he's going to be when he gets his wife, he is just going to be with his wife and that's it. He's gonna be the perfect husband," Govan said.

"The other one, Aloni, the baby, he gonna be a pi*p for first six year. Pimp, he gonna be pimping," she added. (Timestamp 29:04)

Govan also spoke about her daughters, Izela and Hamiley Arenas. She said that her oldest daughter, Izela, was like her and would try to work things out, sometimes despite her suffering. However, her youngest daughter had very little patience and didn't like wasting time on people.

