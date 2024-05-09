"All you do is hate on Kobe" - Rapper Veeze calls out Stephen A. Smith for discrediting Kobe Bryant's GOAT status

Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was recently counted out of the GOAT conversation by TV personality Stephen A. Smith recently on Thursday morning. During a recent ESPN segment, Smith weighed in on whether or not Kobe Bryant should be included in the GOAT debate. While many have the LA legend in the conversation, Smith doesn't.

The GOAT debate is a popular topic of conversation, and things tend to get heated quite often. With that being said, few things spark reactions among the NBA community like discrediting Bryant given how respected he has been by those who watched him play.

Now, with the LA Lakers legend no longer with us, many have become fierce defenders of his reputation and legacy. Thanks to his signature Mamba Mentality and indomitable spirit, Bryant not only left fans in awe with his play, but also inspired them with his competitive nature.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Stephen A. Smith writing Bryant out of the GOAT debate, Michigan-based rapper Veeze took aim at the Hall of Famer. The way he sees things, Smith has been discrediting Bryant's legacy for far too long, and needs to be called out for it.

"All y'all do is hate on Kobe, especially you, black man. And you. I know Jay Williams gonna say Kobe a goat, but you, you are a hater. And I do not agree with nothing you say. You hate.

"You biased against the players you like, and you hate on the players you hate. You are a hater, bro. Your suit, game weak, hairline weak. Make-up weak ... from Stop speaking on my n***a. Kobe n***a, Mamba forever."

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal's past defense of Kobe Bryant after being discounted from GOAT conversation by Stephen A. Smith

This recent instance isn't the first time that Kobe Bryant has been counted out of the GOAT conversation by Stephen A. Smith. And much this time, when Smith discredited Bryant from the GOAT conversation several months back, his take was met with criticism.

One of those who spoke out against the longtime sports TV personality was Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. At the time, the NBA legend appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he pushed back on Smith's argument against Kobe Bryant.

"I have a problem with what you said. Doesn’t matter who the GOAT is, my guy should be in the conversation... His name needs to be in there all the time. And when his name is not in there, that’s when people have a problem.”

In the past, Smith has indicated that he believes Bryant is a top five or a top ten player of all time, however he isn't sold on his status as a top three player. The debate is of course largely subjective, with some supporting Bryant, and others supporting LeBron James or Michael Jordan for example.

However, with different fans valuing different accolades, it's been clear in recent years that as time goes on, the debates become more and more intense.