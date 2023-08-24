All Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24

Early rumors surrounding the inclusion of Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24 have been confirmed earlier on Aug. 24, when 2K Sports officially posted from the game's X (formerly Twitter) account.

This mode will be a perfect tribute to Kobe Bryant and his success on the court and consist of several highlight moments from his career. Reliable leaker 2K_Intel has handed out a list of what fans can expect to experience.

Kobe Bryant's contribution to the development of the modern game can hardly be debated, and he marks his return as the cover icon of NBA 2K24. Not only will 2K Sports include Kobe era within the game, but Mamba Moments will be a dedicated mode.

Players will be playing as the legendary hooper and complete different challenges. With the official confirmation now out, fans can get an estimate of what to expect in the full release.

Complete list of Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24

As Mamba Moments celebrate the highlights from Kobe's extraordinary career, it contains regular games and special performances from postseason. As a professional, Kobe made sure to get the job done in regular season before hitting the best performances in the playoffs.

2001 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4

Kobe Sets NBA Three-Point Record

The Mentee Faces His Mentor(MJ)

Kobe Erupts for 62 Points In Three Quarters

Three-Point Barrage Leads to 65-Point Game

2008 Western Conference Finals, Game 5

2010 NBA Finals, Game 7

One of the special challenges in Mamba Moments will be the third one. It's a known fact that Michael Jordan had a big influence on Kobe during the latter's playing days. The third challenge will have players face the GOAT, and recreate a famous double-double.

Two highlight performances from regular season include the matches when Kobe showed his brilliance on the offensive side of things. His 62 points againts the Dallas Mavericks and 65 points against the Portland Trailblazers are remembered by many.

With feature like ProPLAY coming on the next-gen consoles on NBA 2K24, the special moments could turn out to be a wonderful addition. Additionally, players will also experience Kobe era, which will be a custom database centred around the Black Mamba.

From becoming the cover icon to getting an entire game mode in his memory, it's the perfect tribute by 2K Sports for the entire basketball community.

