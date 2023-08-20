Will NBA 2K24 have ProPLAY on PC?

NBA 2K24's release date is approaching, as the upcoming basketball video game will release worldwide on September 9, 2023. 2K Sports will launch their new venture on PCs and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

Once again, the game is going to be available on both current and next-gen systems, but there will be apparent differences between the two versions.

ProPLAY is touted to be one of the most significant additions, which could change how the game will be played. Visual Concept has managed to reduce the gap between the real and virtual worlds, as NBA superstars replicate their signature moves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players will be able to enjoy realistic gameplay, both on offense and defense. While the PC platform is typically seen as the strongest set of available hardware, NBA 2K24 players won't be able to access ProPLAY.

NBA 2K24 being current-gen on PC is the reason behind ProPLAY's absence

ProPLAY, as brilliant as it appears to be, will be a next-gen exclusive. 2K Sports has again chosen to include PC under current-gen systems, which puts it on par with Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Hence, the developers have already confirmed there won't be any ProPLAY for PC players to enjoy.

Earlier in August, 2K Sports released the first gameplay trailer showcasing how ProPLAY will work. It was confirmed in the same trailer that ProPLAY will be available only on the Xbox Series XlS and the PlayStation 5.

This will be disappointing for many in the community, for whom PC might be the preferred platform.

There have been several requests for 2K Sports to upgrade the PC and include it under next-gen systems. However, PC users will have to stay limited to the current generation for at least one more year. The platform will also miss out on crossplay, which is going to make its series debut with 2K24.

It's another brilliant feature that will only be available on next-gen systems. There are chances that PC players might eventually get crossplay and ProPLAY, but that will likely happen in NBA 2K25 or later.

The current generation of NBA 2K24 will still see some exciting additions, including a brand-new city. Moreover, seasons will be the same on all platforms, and two premium options will be available. By choosing the Pro or Hall of Fame upgrades, players will be able to obtain up to 40 additional rewards.

However, the differences between the two versions will undoubtedly be frustrating for PC players. ProPLAY will not only be a fresh addition to NBA 2K24, but it can also solve some of the gameplay issues that are commonly cited by the community.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)