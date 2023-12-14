“All left hand until I’m 45”: LeBron James says he will score 5000 points and play for 5 more years after turning 40

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James may already be the NBA’s oldest player. However, according to the soon-to-be 39-year-old, he still might be able to play over six more years.

Ahead of the Lakers’ 122-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, a video surfaced of James practicing left-handed jump shots. While doing so, he could be heard talking about his plans to extend his career.

The four-time NBA champion, albeit somewhat jokingly, touched on how after he turns 40, he will predominantly use his left hand to score. This, in turn, will allow him to play five more seasons and score 5,000 more points.

“I’m gonna play until I’m 40,” James said. “Then, after 40, I’m gonna go all left hand until I’m 45. I’m gonna score 5,000 points with my left hand. Then I’ll be done.”

James is already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer at 39,258 points and counting. Meanwhile, he is still averaging 25.3 points per game this season. Assuming he maintains a similar average the rest of the season and the start of next season, that would give him around an additional 2,000 points before he turns 40 next December.

So, an additional 5,000 points after that means that James would finish his career around the 46,000-point mark. Most would agree that is an unfathomable number. However, given the way that the superstar forward is playing this season, it remains within the realm of possibility.

LeBron James sidelined against San Antonio due to calf injury

While LeBron James appeared fine pregame, he ultimately missed the Lakers’ matchup against the Spurs due to a left calf contusion. However, his absence was considered more of a precautionary measure with LA playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Without James, LA was able to pull out a 3-point victory over the struggling Spurs after leading by as many as 20 points.

The Lakers were led by star big man Anthony Davis, who recorded a game-high 37 points, 10 rebounds and four steals on 56.5% shooting.

Meanwhile, rookie big man Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and six blocks on 52.4% shooting.

The Spurs’ loss extended their franchise-worst losing streak to 18 games. On the other hand, the Lakers’ win helped them get back on track following their tough 127-125 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

LA (15-10) and San Antonio (3-20) will rematch on Friday in San Antonio. It remains to be seen if James will be back in the Lakers’ lineup by then.

