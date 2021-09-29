"All my life, I've been leading" - LaMelo Ball sheds light on his role heading into the season

LaMelo Ball put on a splendid performance last season to be crowned as the Rookie of the Year. His flashy ball handles and playmaking abilities helped him win appreciation from the entire NBA community. To put his stellar season in numbers, LaMelo Ball averaged 15.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 6.1 APG in the 51 appearances he made last term.

After proving his brilliance in the rookie season, the youngest Ball is all set to take up some added responsibility in his sophomore year. Last year, he started 31 games, which yielded good results for the Hornets, however, he is expected to play a bigger role for them this season. Speaking during the media day press conference, LaMelo Ball said:

"As a point guard, I’m definitely going to lead, I mean, all my life I’ve been leading, so I feel like it’s a great position for me."

How important is LaMelo Ball to the Charlotte Hornets?

LaMelo Ball lived up to all the hype surrounding him coming into the rookie season. However, his brilliance was not enough to lead the Charlotte Hornets into the playoffs, as the team finished 10th in the Eastern Conference. The team added the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee during the offseason, both of whom are expected to play big roles in the team.

The 19-year-old made a name for himself, courtesy of his brilliant playmaking abilities. He was splendid on the offensive end and made things a lot easier for players like Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges. Hornets coach James Borrego expressed his thoughts on the importance of Ball during the 2021-22 season. Speaking about the same during the media day press conference, Borrego said:

“I want him to take the reins of this program. He’s the quarterback. The floor general. And for us to take that next step he must run this team, not only on the offensive end, but the defensive end as well.”

LaMelo Ball has all the talent it takes to be a top-level point guard, however in a league where defenders like Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert exist, he needs to work on his physicality. Hornets coach Borrego believes that LaMelo Ball has also covered that aspect during the offseason. Speaking at the media day press conference, he said:

"He spent a lot of time in the weight room. He’s stronger, I think that is part of getting through 82 games. He’s managing his body… He spent a lot of time on the floor this summer, shooting the ball, working on his defense. We spent a lot of time one-on-one talking about the management of the game, understanding situations, time to score, play-calling, all those details that go into winning an NBA game. ... He’s had a great offseason. He’s been in here the entire time. I haven’t had to chase him down.”

After showing up in his rookie year, all eyes will be on LaMelo Ball heading into the 2021-22 season. If the youngster elevates his game to the next level and carries the Hornets into the playoffs, he certainly stands a chance of making it into the All-Star team.

