All NBA 2K24 Tournament Battles players, rewards and more

To celebrate the upcoming in-season tournament, NBA 2K24 will be hosting a Tournament Battles mode for all the players within the MyTeam mode that will include exciting content and rewards. Earlier on Nov. 2, publishers 2K Games shared their vision for the upcoming week on the game's official X, formerly Twitter, account. There's plenty in store for the fans, who can make the most of it to gain some valuable rewards for their respective MyTeam squads.

The upcoming Tournament Battles mode will be the highlight of Season 2 Week 3 events. There has been no shortage of content in the second season, as players grind to unlock all the available rewards. However, the upcoming event will allow them to earn unique cards which haven't been made available till now. Hence, it's pretty important for the players to be aware of all the rules and terms to not miss out on any of the potential rewards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Complete list of NBA 2K24 Tournament Battles players

To celebrate the Tournament Battles, 2K Games will add 30 special cards representing all 30 teams.

Expand Tweet

Eastern Conference Players

Emerald Tobias Harris (PHI)

Emerald Bobby Portis Jr. (MIL)

Emerald Patrick Williams (CHI)

Emerald Caris LeVert (CLE)

Emerald Derrick White (BOS)

Emerald De'Andre Hunter (ATL)

Emerald Caleb Martin (MIA)

Emerald Mark Williams (CHA)

Emerald Josh Hart (NYK)

Emerald Wendell Carter Jr. (ORL)

Emerald Dorian Finney-Smith (BKN)

Emerald Bennedict Mathurin (IND)

Emerald Jalen Duren (DET)

Emerald Gary Trent Jr. (TOR)

Emerald Deni Avdija (WAS)

Western Conference Players

Emerald Norman Powell (LAC)

Emerald Luke Kennard (MEM)

Emerald Talen Horton-Tucker (UTA)

Emerald Malik Monk (SAC)

Emerald Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL)

Emerald Josh Green (DAL)

Emerald Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (DEN)

Emerald Jonas Valanciunas (NOP)

Emerald Amen Thompson (HOU)

Emerald Keldon Johnson (SA)

Emerald Josh Okogie (PHX)

Emerald Jaylin Williams (OKC)

Emerald Naz Reid (MIN)

Emerald Anfernee Simons (POR)

Emerald Kevon Looney (GSW)

These cards will be available in packs and on the auction market. Earning all these cards will allow players to get up to three special items:

Amethyst Tyler Herro for collecting all Eastern Conference items

Amethyst Michael Porter Jr. for collecting all Western Conference items

Diamond Nikola Jokic for collecting all 30 players

NBA 2K24 Tournament Battles release date

The NBA 2K24 Tournament Battles event will begin later today, Nov. 3, and all the Emerald cards will be made available in the packs/auction market. Along with them, new evolutions are also coming later this week, which will be themed around the same events as well.