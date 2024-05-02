The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks has been intense since Tyrese Maxey took over in Game 5. Now that the series is heading back to Philly for Game 6, fans are eager to watch what kind of performance each team will have.

Sixers owners and Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics and former minority owner of the team, bought over 2,000 tickets and will be giving them away to local fans for free. This is to prevent Knicks fans from being in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center, avoiding a repeat of what happened the last time the teams played in Philly.

In Game 4, there were a good number of Knicks fans who watched the game in Philly. After the game, reigning MVP Joel Embiid addressed the fans of the opposing team being present in the game. Embiid wasn't a fan of it and voiced his frustration after the game.

According to Embiid, it frustrates him that the city of Philadelphia considers itself a "sports town," but not a lot of local fans were present. The Knicks fans were loud during the game and made sure that their presence was felt in the arena.

Sources say the 2,000 tickets will be handed to first responders, healthcare workers, and other Philly groups.

After this report came out, fans couldn't help but comment on the Sixers' way of keeping Knicks fans out of the game.

"All that to take an L?" one fan said.

"Had to resort to this because sixers fan aren’t interested in going unless it’s free," one fan addressed the Sixers' way of drawing out the fans.

"AKA Philly fans didn’t show up last game and lost at home," another fan said.

There are a few fans who showed their appreciation for the team's gesture.

"This is awesome!" one fan said.

"As a health care worker, I Thank You!!" one fan is excited to be in the game.

"THIS is how it's done," another fan approves of it.

76ers legend urges fans to attend Game 6

Game 5 was intense as the 76ers fought their way to steal a win and extend the series. Now that the series is back at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 6, there is urgency from 76ers legend Julius Erving for fans to attend the game.

Back in Game 4, there was a good number of Knicks fans who were present at the Sixers' arena. The presence of the opposing team's fans was helpful as the Knicks won the game to have a 3-1 advantage in their series. Fortunately for Philly, they disrupted New York's chances of ending the series in Game 5 in front of a star-studded crowd.

Now, the Sixers are looking to extend the series as they return to their home court and advance to the second round of the postseason.

