Watch: Tensions flare during Knicks vs 76ers as Kelly Oubre Jr. confronts Mitchell Robinson for hard foul

Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers is underway on Tuesday night, and tensions have flared. New York is looking to end the series on its home floor tonight and advance to the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Sixers, on the other hand, are fighting to extend the series.

The physicality between the teams has been extreme as both have displayed tight defensive schemes against each other. Fans got a chance to see how intense the series is as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mitchell Robinson got into each other's faces after a hard foul on Tuesday night.

Late in the first quarter, Robinson pushed Oubre as the Sixers guard set a screen to free up Joel Embiid. New York's center fought the screen, but in doing so, he pushed the guard onto the ground. The move was called a foul, but the Philly player wasn't happy. He approached the big man and had some words for him after the play.

Watch the two exchange words as tensions rose in Madison Square Garden.

Both teams had a difficult time scoring at the start of the game but managed to get into their rhythm in the middle of the first period.

Crucial player for the Knicks out for the rest of the season

The Knicks are working hard with who they have right now against the Sixers. The team is already without All-Star big man Julius Randle due to injuries, they've also received an update that an important player will be out for the remainder of the postseason.

Bojan Bogdanovic has been listed as out for the rest of the season as he deals with wrist and foot injuries. According to reports, the forward will undergo surgery, and his recovery is expected to take too much time.

Bogdanovic has struggled in the series against the Sixers, but he's still important to their rotation. He's only averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds since he's only played 12.8 minutes per game in the postseason. But his experience and scoring prowess are important to the team.

The forward was acquired by the team on Feb. 8 from the Detroit Pistons. He played the last 29 games of the 2023-24 season for New York and averaged 10.4 points and two rebounds while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

