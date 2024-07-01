"All that's unnecessary" - Shaquille O'Neal picks one among Bronny James, Angel Reese, & Caitlin Clark to stop being scrutinized ASAP

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal makes his pick among basketball's young stars on which of them he'd want to not get scrutinized. The new generation of basketball stars has started to become the talk of the town due to what they've shown so far. However, despite this, others have shared their criticism of the young stars.

In the new episode of "The Big Pod with Shaq," the former All-Star center was asked by his co-host, Adam Lefkoe. The host asked O'Neal to choose between Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and LA Lakers' Bronny James, on which player he thinks should stop being scrutinized.

O'Neal didn't give it much thought and shared his answer immediately.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would like the scrutiny to get off Bronny James," O'Neal said. "Yeah, my nephew, he's a kid. Great kid. All he wants to do is play. It's unfortunate for kids like ours, they have to live up to what he have done. I hope he has the opportunity to play well. I hope he has the opportunity to make a name for himself. But I'm sitting, watching all the stuff and like, all that's unnecessary.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think it would be a bad look if they say, 'You only made it because of your daddy.' I know as a kid, they want to make it for themselves and he will... Let him go there and earn his way."

Expand Tweet

James has received a ton of criticism from the public before. Even before he made it to the league, there has been some talk directed at him. Now, he has the chance to silence the doubters as he was selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick recently.

Also read: In Photos: Shaquille O'Neal spotted with 'Hawk Tuah' girl in Nashville goes viral

Shaquille O'Neal honors fellow LSU alum

Shaquille O'Neal has a lot of love for the new generation and has shown it on multiple occasions. Recently, O'Neal showed love to his fellow LSU alum, Angel Reese, for accomplishing something at the BET awards. Reese was nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year and won.

She was among some of the top women athletes in the world. Reese was nominated alongside Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, A'ja Wilson, Sha'Carri Richardson, Flau'jae Johnson, Coco Gauff, and Juju Watkins, O'Neal shared a photo of the list of names and played Kanye West's "Champions" to celebrate.

Expand Tweet

Reese had garnered immense praise and following since her latter years in college. Now, she's taken her popularity with her to the professional league as she's making a name for herself.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal reveals Angel Reese dialed him up for not clapping back at Charles Barkley for comparing her to Caitlin Clark

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback