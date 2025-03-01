Alleged leaked audio of Luka Doncic's intense moment with Jason Kidd caught on courtside cam during Lakers vs Mavericks clash

Emotions were high during Luka Doncic's first game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Tuesday. The Mavericks visited Crypto.com Arena to play against the LA Lakers. There was much anticipation ahead of the matchup, as it was the first interaction between the two teams since the blockbuster trade.

Eventually, Doncic and the Lakers came out victorious, thanks to the Slovenian star, who had his first triple-double for his new team. The five-time All-Star had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. He was also a menace on defense, with his three steals and two blocks.

During the game, a fan captured an alleged interaction between Doncic and his former head coach, Jason Kidd. In a clip they posted on YouTube, the NBA star seemingly talked trash to Kidd and the Mavericks bench following a made shot from beyond the arc.

Watch the video below to see the alleged leaked audio:

"That's what I f***ing do," Doncic seemingly said to Kidd and the Mavs (00:56).

Doncic was focused on performing his best against the organization that drafted him. In the first quarter alone, the five-time All-NBA star made a statement with his nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Heading into the game, the media asked Kidd a few questions regarding his former player. The 10-time All-Star was asked if he has had a chance to talk to Doncic since the trade. The head coach confirmed that he has not spoken to the current Lakers star since.

After the game, however, Kidd had high praise for the 6-foot-6 guard.

"I thought he picked his spots," Kidd said, per Ben Golliver. "He was able to find his teammates. He was Luka. Drove it, made plays and also finished. Probably had some looks that normally goes down for him, but he fills up the stat sheet like no other player."

The next game between the two teams will be on April 9, Doncic's first game in Dallas.

The Lakers aren't concerned with Luka Doncic's shooting woes

Luka Doncic has played five games for the LA Lakers since the trade, but he hasn't improved his shooting yet. Doncic is getting 19.3 points on 36.5% from the field and 22.4% from deep. However, head coach JJ Redick isn't worried about Doncic.

“Yeah, we trust Luka as a shooter, as a decision maker and the type of shots he’s been able to create throughout his career,” Redick said.

The former NBA player who used to be Doncic's teammate trusts the star will get his rhythm back. The same goes for LeBron James, who believes his new co-star can find his stroke. Additionally, he cited that the European star is contributing in other ways offensively.

