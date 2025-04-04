Alleged leaked audio shows Luka Doncic chirping at Warriors rookie as LeBron James & Draymond Green intervene

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers were bested on their home floor Thursday night, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 123–116, at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup, the fourth and final meeting between the two teams in the regular season, featured not just high-level basketball but plenty of on-court chirping — including between Doncic and Warriors rookie big man Quinten Post.
X user @legendz_nba, known for transcribing in-game moments, shared on Friday a video showing the squabble between the two. At one point during the game, Doncic drew a foul on Post.
As the Slovenian star made his way to the free-throw line, the 7-foot center accused him of foul-baiting. Initially, the five-time All-Star laughed it off — but he didn’t let it slide.
"I know your a** ain’t talking," the Lakers star allegedly said.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"What are you talking about?" Post replied.
Doncic responded:
"You're a p***y."
Post then became involved in another exchange, this time with Lakers forward LeBron James.
"You talking about me?" James apparently asked.
Warriors forward Draymond Green quickly stepped in to defend his rookie teammate, telling the Lakers stars to back off.
"Don’t talk to him, don’t talk to him, alright?" Green allegedly said.
However, James just ignored what his close friend and longtime rival said.
"You’re a f**king bum," James said, apparently pointing at Post.
In the end, Post and the Warriors had the last laugh, escaping L.A. with the win. The rookie center logged fewer than 15 minutes but contributed four points and three rebounds.
Also read: Luka Doncic's dismal night heaps 2-word reaction from Moses Moody's mom
Luka Doncic believes his performance against the Warriors was 'unacceptable'
Luka Doncic usually takes over games with his high-scoring performances. However, he struggled against Golden State.
The five-time All-NBA guard finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, shooting a dismal 6-for-17 overall and missing all of his six attempts from beyond the arc.
After the game, he told reporters that how he played was "unacceptable."
"I think we didn't play with enough trust, especially me," Doncic said. "That performance from me is unacceptable. When I play like that, it makes for the team harder to win. So, just gotta figure that out."
Despite the loss, the Lakers won the season series against the Warriors, 3–1.
Also read: JJ Redick sends blunt message on Warriors hunting Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.