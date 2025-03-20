Alleged leaked audio shows Luka Doncic's savage response to courtside heckler during free throws in Lakers vs Nuggets game

Luka Doncic of the LA Lakers produced an unforgettable performance against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. In the first quarter, Doncic led the Lakers with 21 points, giving them a 46-29 lead. The Slovenian star was intense during his performance and got into it with a fan.

Throughout the game, Doncic and Nuggets forward Peyton Watson exchanged heated words as Watson was tasked to guard the five-time All-Star. While the Nuggets forward showed flashes of solid defense against the Lakers' star, he ultimately couldn't prevent the 6-foot-6 point guard from scoring.

During one play, Doncic had a chance to post up against Watson. The star's attempt to shoot above his defender, however, was blocked. According to leaked audio footage, the Nuggets forward ventured to talk trash with the Lakers star.

"Give me that s**t," Watson said to Doncic.

"Shut the f**k up," Doncic retorted. "You know that."

Moments later, the European guard drew a shooting foul. His first shot from the charity strip was a miss. Then, a fan started to talk trash to the star guard.

"Ball don't lie," a fan told Doncic after his miss.

After that, the fan kept repeating what he said to the superstar. The former Dallas Mavericks star hit the fan with:

"Shut the f**k up... I got 20 and you talking about ball don’t lie."

The heckler kept booing Doncic as he made his second shot from the line. Before running back to the other side, the 26-year-old turned to the fan and said:

"Ball don’t f**king lie!"

Eventually, Doncic had the last laugh as he led the team to a 120-108 win. Their game against Denver ties their regular season series to 2-2 in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Nuggets didn't have Nikola Jokic (left ankle impingement, right elbow contusion) and Jamal Murray (sprained right ankle), both sidelined with injuries. Without the two key players for Denver, Doncic and the Lakers capitalized on their absence.

Luka Doncic won't play for the Lakers versus the Milwaukee Bucks

The Lakers will play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday to complete the second game of their back-to-back. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles team, Luka Doncic won't be available for them.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the five-time All-NBA player is out due to a sprained right ankle.

"Lakers star Luka Doncic will not play tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks as he continues to manage a sprained right ankle, sources told ESPN. Thursday marks the final game in L.A.'s brutal six games in eight days stretch of the schedule. LAL has gone 3-2 so far," McMenamin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Aside from Doncic, the Lakers will also be without All-Star forward LeBron James. James is still suffering from a groin ailment and will miss his sixth consecutive game.

