Alleged leaked audio surfaces amid Devin Booker and Cam Whitemore’s heated altercation: "I'll beat the f**k out you"

Devin Booker and Cam Whitmore got into a heated altercation during the Phoenix Suns' game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Booker and Whitmore got into each other's faces before teammates and officials separated them. It was brewing from their previous encounter in Houston last week.

In the video uploaded by famed lip-reader LegendZ on X, the alleged conversation between Booker and Whitmore stemmed from the former's trash talk. The Suns superstar called Whitmore "trash" before the Rockets rookie almost took a swing at Booker.

"The f**k is wrong with you, n****?" Whitemore said.

"I didn't do nothing," Booker replied.

"I'll beat the f**k out of you, bro. Come on. Don't do that sh*t," Whitmore responded.

According to Suns beat writer Gerald Bourguet, the altercation between Devin Booker and Cam Whitmore midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday was not surprising. It had been brewing for a while since their game on Feb. 23 in Houston, which the Rockets won 114-110.

Booker and the Suns got the last laugh at home yesterday with a 110-105 victory. The four-time All-Star finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 13-for-27 shooting. Kevin Durant added 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Whitemore had 14 points off the bench, but went 5-for-14 from the floor. Jalen Green contributed 34 points to lead the Rockets, while Fred VanVleet added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Devin Booker downplays altercation with Cam Whitmore

Devin Booker and Cam Whitmore had to be separated.

Devin Booker has no problem with what happened between him and Cam Whitmore. Booker explained that they've been heated since last week, but loves the competitiveness. He likened Whitmore's aggression to himself when he did the same thing against Jimmy Butler when he was still a rookie.

"It started last game. Same thing, just competing and being extra physical," Booker said. "I like it. I have been in these situations plenty of times before. I was that same young player doing that same thing.

He added:

"I remember doing it to Jimmy Butler my rookie year and him going into postgame talking about me. Plenty of people. So, you never want to back down and I respect him going at a top player. Just have to be ready for it."

Booker and Whitmore have a chance to go at it one more time as the Suns and Rockets face off again on Saturday at the Footprint Center. It will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Suns are ahead 2-1 in the season series.

