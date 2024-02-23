"Father owning his son as usual?": NBA Twitter engages in another Luka Doncic-Devin Booker debate as Mavs decimate Suns

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks once again dispatched Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, reigniting fan conversation about the superstars’ rivalry.

Doncic recorded a game-high 41 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and six 3-pointers on 51.9% shooting. Meanwhile, his Mavericks secured a 123-113 victory, marking their seventh straight.

Booker, on the other hand, recorded a team-high 35 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two 3-pointers on 61.9% shooting.

With the win, Dallas improved to 33-23, tying Phoenix in the Western Conference standings. However, the Mavericks own the tiebreaker over the Suns, having won two of their three matchups this season. So, they moved up to the sixth seed, dropping Phoenix to seventh.

Doncic has long performed well against the Suns, including in the 2022 West semifinals when the Mavericks eliminated Phoenix in seven games.

Through three games against the Suns this season, the five-time All-Star has been particularly dominant. He is averaging a whopping 41.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 6.0 3-pointers per game on 52.6% shooting.

Following his latest sensational performance, NBA fans on X/Twitter once again proclaimed Doncic Booker’s father.

“You mean a father owning his sun as usual?” one fan said.

“Nothing new. Luka always outplays that bum,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Doncic besting Booker on Thursday:

Luka Doncic highlights Mavericks’ developing chemistry following win over Suns

Following Thursday’s win over Phoenix, Luka Doncic touched on Dallas’ season-best seven-game winning streak. The superstar guard highlighted his team's blossoming chemistry and self-belief.

“The way we played today. Today was a tough game. Seven in a row,” Doncic said. “We just believe in ourselves and the whole team stayed together. The chemistry is great, so we keep going.”

The Mavericks made two notable moves at the Feb. 8 trade deadline, acquiring center Daniel Gafford and forward P.J. Washington. Thus far, Dallas hasn’t had any issues integrating the two, as the team has gone 4-0 with them in the lineup.

With Doncic playing at an elite level, surrounded by a more complete roster, the Mavericks look poised to potentially be dark-horse 2024 NBA title contenders.

Doncic and Co. will try to maintain their success when they visit the Indiana Pacers (32-25) on Sunday.

