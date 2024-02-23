Watch: Air Jordan athlete Luka Doncic deftly hides Adidas logo on custom Real Madrid uniform arriving for Mavericks vs Suns game

NBA star Luka Doncic made his way to the American Airlines Center as the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns for the last time this season. As Doncic entered the arena, fans could see him wearing a custom-made Real Madrid uniform. Interestingly, he covered a logo that rivals the athletic brand he promotes.

Doncic was listed as probable for tonight's game due to a broken nose, but the team has upgraded him to available. The Mavs and Suns are playing for the third and last time this season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other, and their game tonight will settle the season winner.

As a fan of soccer, Doncic often promotes his love for the sport. Often fans can see him showing off his footwork with his soccer skills. This time, he showed his support for Real Madrid's soccer team before the game. Before the Slovenian star was in the NBA, he played for their basketball team in EuroLeague.

But the soccer uniform features an Adidas logo on the right side. A brand that competes with Air Jordan, the athletic brand that signed Doncic in 2019. He still wore the uniform but covered up the Adidas logo with black tape. Watch and see the Mavs star wearing his custom-made soccer jersey.

Doncic is still loyal to the Jordan brand as he's signed with them until 2029. It looks like the five-time All-Star just wanted to show off his special soccer jersey.

A new colorway for Luka Doncic's Air Jordan sneakers was released recently

During the All-Star break, Air Jordan released a new colorway of the Jordan Luka 2. The "All-Star" colorway features a futuristic design similar to neon colors. It was released by the brand on Feb. 15, days before the All-Star break.

It's valued at $130 a pair. The sneakers can be purchased online on the Nike website or in their physical stores.

Nikola Jokic sees playing with Luka Doncic as a possibility

Stars teaming up isn't something new to anyone anymore. During the recent All-Star game, both Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic showed how comfortable they are in playing with each other. After the game, the question about a potential team-up for the two European stars was asked to the Denver Nuggets star.

"I don't want to leave Denver. I like it there, and it's a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come," Jokic said.

Jokic is set to play for the Nuggets for the rest of his career. But he's brought the idea of Doncic joining him in the Mile High City if things start to get sour in Dallas.

