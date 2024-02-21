Allen Iverson projects himself smashing Michael Jordan's post-ABA merger scoring record in today's NBA, citing his 33 ppg season

NBA legend Allen Iverson was one of the most vicious scorers the game has ever seen. Despite only standing at six feet tall, Iverson used his quickness and agility to score over his defenders. In his storied career, the Philadelphia 76ers star won the scoring title four times, which made him a frightening matchup.

The league has changed nowadays. Stars can score at ease as the defense is spaced out, leaving the path toward the rim wide open. Iverson took advantage of having a path to the rim during his career, and when there wasn't any opening, he'd create for himself.

During his appearance at Shaquille O'Neal's show, "The Big Pod with Shaq," the Sixers legend was asked how many points he'd average in today's NBA. Given that the game is focused on pace and floor spacing, Iverson would have a significant advantage in taking over the league with his scoring.

"I lost the scoring title to Kobe [Bryant] the year he averaged 35, I averaged 33," Iverson said. "If I was to play in this era where it's wide open. If I can average 33 in a season, imma just take it up to 43. I know 10 points more."

The 11-time All-Star was referring to the 2005-06 season. That's where the late Kobe Bryant averaged 35.4 points to beat Iverson for the scoring title. In that season, there were only three players who scored at least 30 points. Other than the two stars that were mentioned, LeBron James averaged 31.4 points.

With this, the former Sixers star could have won more scoring titles. His skills and high usage rate would likely put Michael Jordan's record of having the most scoring titles in jeopardy. Jordan won ten scoring titles in his career, and Iverson could outdo the Chicago Bulls legend in that regard, as long as he's playing in the modern era.

Allen Iverson won the scoring title before he made the All-Star team

Lots of things are unexplainable in the NBA. During the 1998-99 season, the league underwent a lockout. That limited players and teams to playing 50 games that season. Due to this, no All-Star game happened, which would've taken place in Philly.

That could have also been Allen Iverson's first All-Star game selection of his career. Still, he made a name for himself by leading the league in scoring, with 26.8. Iverson also registered the highest minutes for the association, with 41.5 minutes per game.

The following season, he was named to his first-ever All-Star game appearance. The game took place in Oakland, California.

Tim Duncan and Shaq took home the MVP honors.

