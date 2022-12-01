Allen Iverson was drafted first overall in 1996 and went on to play 14 years in the NBA. In that time, his list of accolades includes being an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, one-time MVP and Rookie of the Year. AI was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Despite standing 6-feet tall, Allen Iverson became one of the NBA's most iconic players. In 2001, he almost single-handedly led a lackluster Philadelphia 76ers team to a championship. They won the first game of the NBA Finals that year, but eventually fell to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers.

Iverson recently joined comedian Kevin Hart on "Cold as Balls" to discuss a wide variety of topics. During the interview, Hart asked AI to name his Mount Rushmore of NBA point guards. The Hall of Fame guard picked Magic Johnson, Steph Curry, Isiah Thomas and Chris Paul.

Does Allen Iverson have an accurate Mount Rushmore of NBA point guards?

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul

Overall, it's hard to deny any of the names Allen Iverson mentioned on his Mount Rushmore. Magic Johnson and Steph Curry are the focal point of two dynasties and arguably top 10 all-time players.

Arguments can be made for others over Isiah Thomas and Chris Paul, but they were without a doubt two of the top players at the position ever. Thomas gets overlooked in history at times because of the timing and how his Detroit Pistons teams were viewed.

Thomas played 13 seasons and has career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He was a 12-time All-Star, two-time champion,and one-time Finals MVP. He also did all these while squaring off against the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Chris Paul might not have the same level of success as the other three, but is still one of the best guards in NBA history. After all, his nickname is "The Point God."

The main reason why Paul makes the cut is because of longevity. Even in his late 30s, he is one of the top offensive maestros in the league. In his age 36 season, Paul led the league in assists per game at 10.8. It was the fifth time he had done this, and his first assists title since 2015.

Allen Iverson could have easily put himself on his Mount Rushmore, but opted to pay respect to some of the best guards to ever step foot on an NBA court.

Poll : 0 votes