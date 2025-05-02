Alperen Sengun's girlfriend Hannah Cherry flexes creative muscle as she showcases safari-themed bash for 'her little lion'

Alperen Sengun's girlfriend, Hannah Cherry, showed off her creative side while revealing the theme for her "little lion's" birthday party. On Friday, the Rockets star's girlfriend reposted her boyfriend's sister's story on her Instagram account, displaying her talent in arts and crafts.

The picture featured stickers with a kid's face. The stickers were placed at the top of toothpicks, morphing them into little sticker boards. The kid featured on the stickers is likely the Rockets star's nephew.

Cherry accompanied her thoughts on her crafts in the caption of her upload:

"Safari party for our little lion🦁🧡"

Hannah Cherry shows off her craft skills on her IG story. (Credits: @hannah_cherry/Instagram)

Alperen Sengun and Hannah Cherry have been together for a few years now. With the NBA player being more private about his personal life, it is hard to say when the couple started dating. However, the first instances of romance between the couple on social media dates back to April, 2022.

On Apr. 13, 2022, Cherry shared pictures featuring moments from her life at the time. Some of the pictures featured the Rockets big man in them. Sengun made his first public declaration about his love life in this post's comments.

"My babyy ❤️" Sengun had commented.

Alperen Sengun comments on her girlfriend's IG post. (Credits: @hannah_cherry/Instagram)

Since then, the Rockets couple has made many posts and stories solidifying their relationship.

Alperen Sengun girlfriend Hannah Cherry gets love from the Rockets star on her special day

On Mar. 10, Alperen Sengun's girlfriend celebrated her birthday. She shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram with the cover image featuring her standing in front of her birthday cake.

She expressed her thoughts on the celebration in the post's caption.

"Birthday with my best people 🫶🏼"

Alperen Shengun commented with a warm wish to celebrate her special day.

"Birthday girl!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Shengun commented.

Sengun sends birthday wishes to Cherry on her IG post. (Credits:@hannah_cherry/Instagram)

The Rockets big man was also featured in some pictures on the post where he was seen enjoying the private birthday party. In one picture, he is seen hugging Chery from behind while she tries to strike a pose for the picture.

Emotions ran high during Game 5 of the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors' first-round series. The Dubs had the opportunity to close the series and walk away to prepare for the next round as they had a commanding 3-1 lead.

However, the Rockets came determined to win the game and extend their playoff journey. They grabbed an early lead and won the game with a final score of 131-116 to extend the series.

