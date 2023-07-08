Amen Thompson injury update: Houston Rockets rookie most likely out for the rest of the NBA Summer League

Fourth overall pick Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets made his NBA Summer League debut on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Thompson suffered a left ankle injury towards the end of the game.

According to Kelly Iko and Shams Chrania of The Athletic, the Rockets will be cautious about Thompson's injury and will keep him out of the remainder of the Summer League. Thompson is also set to undergo an MRI on his left ankle as a precaution.

With about a minute remaining in the game, the Blazers had possession of the ball with Shaedon Sharpe taking a three but missed. Ibou Badji got the offensive rebound and tried to lay it up. Thompson met the big man at the rim and blocked his shut but sprained his ankle.

Here's the video of the play:

Amen Thompson grabbed his left ankle as Houston Rockets personnel went on the court to check on their prized rookie. Thompson was able to get up and walked off the court hobbling. He missed the rest of the game as the Rockets came away with the 100-99 win.

Thompson had a great game with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks. He went 6-for-13 from the field and only had two turnovers. Jabari Smith Jr. led the way for the Rockets, putting up 33 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Tari Eason added 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks, while rookie Cam Whitmore had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Second overall pick Scoot Henderson, who suffered a shoulder injury in the game, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Amen Thompson feels sore after first NBA Summer League game

Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets walking back to the locker room after his injury.

Amen Thompson felt "pretty sore" after his first NBA Summer League game on Friday. Thompson suffered a left ankle injury toward the end of the game. He's set to have an MRI as a precaution but felt he can play for the rest of the Summer League.

However, the Rockets are going to play it safe with Thompson and rule him out of the remainder of the Summer League. The fourth overall pick told Locked On Rockets after the game that the team played really well in the game than their last practice.

"I thought the team like played in this building every day," Thompson said. "We looked way better than we did in practice. Moving the ball, I felt like we just played a great game."

