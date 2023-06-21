Amen Thompson NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Amen Thompson is one of the most exciting prospects in the NBA draft 2023. As one of the most discussed prospects, we take a closer look at the youngster and his potential future in the league.

Amen Thompson, the twin brother of Ausar Thompson, is one of the players in the draft who didn't opt to develop through the collegiate system. Having played in the Overtime League, the 20-year-old displayed elite-level athleticism as a guard.

The 6-foot-6 wing has displayed a vast skillset that sees him suited to play in the point guard slot. While his athleticism and explosiveness have certainly been a selling point, Amen has displayed tremendous sense on the court. His passing and feel-for-flow in the game also deserve attention.

However, there are shortcomings to his game as well. While his athleticism and potential for growth are immense, Thompson isn't a very consistent shooter. Shooting only 25% from the field is already a bit of a concern. But his 51.3% from the charity stripe is particularly underwhelming.

Thompson ended his sole season in the Overtime League with an average of 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per 70 possessions. His stats may not inspire confidence for some due to his choice of playing in an alternative league, but Thompson is undoubtedly a lottery pick.

Who could draft Amen Thompson?

As a top-tier guard/wing in the 2023 NBA Draft, Amen Thompson could have a lot of takers. Expected to go as high as top five in some reports, Thompson is obviously a special talent.

There have been some rumors that the Houston Rockets may draft Amen with the fourth-overall pick in the draft.

The Rockets aren't exactly in need of a ball-dominant guard considering they already have a talented backcourt duo in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.. However, there is some need for an athletic wing with long-term growth potential.

As promising as this move could be, Houston is also linked in trade rumors for James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Considering that the high draft pick is an immensely valuable trading chip, the Rockets may just swing a trade on draft night.

