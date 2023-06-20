Rockets NBA draft picks 2023: When do Houston Rockets pick? Order and more explored

Heading into the 2023 NBA draft, the Rockets have a lot of potential moves to make. They currently have the fourth-overall pick. After an abysmal campaign last season, it was expected that the Rockets would receive a high draft pick.

Given that they were aspiring for a top-three pick along with a shot at landing Victor Wembanyama, they have fallen far short of expectations.

The Houston Rockets find themselves amidst a rather interesting offseason.

As a young team, the Rockets do have the space to make mistakes and build organically. With the addition of Ime Udoka in the head coaching job, Houston may also have some direction to build towards.

Considering the make-up of the team from the last few years, the Houston Rockets are likely to pursue a wing player. The presence of ball-dominant iso-heavy guards and skillful bigs certainly helps in narrowing this down.

As things stand, the Rockets are likely to pursue Amen Thompson if they are to consider the potential for long-term growth.

Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin



"He's the best athlete anyone has ever seen."



The Amen Thompson crushed his workout in Houston, per source, impressing with his potential to be a high-level playmaker and versatile defender. "He's the best athlete anyone has ever seen." The #Rockets have the No. 4 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

While the plan seems sound on paper, draft night proves to be a rather chaotic affair. With a lot of tactics changing on the fly, the Rockets are best suited to have more contingency plans in place.

The Houston Rockets also amid trade rumors

It is important to note that a high draft pick also proves to be a valuable trading chip. In the Houston Rockets' case, this could be particularly true as they have been part of some interesting trade rumors.

The Rockets have been linked to some star players early in the offseason. Former Houston superstar James Harden has been a name that has been mentioned.

After yet another failed postseason run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden may wish to return to Houston to see out the rest of his career there. However, rumors say that the 76ers seem likely to retain their superstar guard.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have also been linked in trade scenarios for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. While this seems a bit farfetched, the rumors have certainly garnered a fair bit of interest on social media platforms.

