Ana Montana attends boyfriend LaMelo Ball's game in Houston wearing flashy $372 Jean Paul Gaultier top

During the Charlotte Hornets' match against the Houston Rockets, LaMelo Ball's partner Ana Montana was seen on the sidelines, keenly observing the game. The Instagram model and influencer is renowned for her fashion sense, often showing her outfits while supporting her boyfriend.

Showing a photo from the sidelines along with a good friend, Montana was seen with a Jean Paul Gaultier top. The long-sleeved cropped shirt with a dots print, designed with blue, purple and yellow colors, is sold online for €350, which is about 372 USD.

Ana Montana (front) with her Jean Paul Gaultier top

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LaMelo Ball finished the game with 21 points, six assists and three rebounds. He also shot 7-15 from the field and made two three-point baskets. Leading the team in scoring was PJ Washington, who had 23 points while Terry Rozier chipped in with 21 points.

On the other side, the Houston Rockets had Jalen Green leading the team with 23 points followed by Fred VanVleet with a double-double of 22 points and 11 assists. Dillon Brooks also had a 20-point game to help his team win their first of the season.

Who is Ana Montana, LaMelo Ball's girlfriend?

Analicia Chaves, popularly known as Ana Montana, has been romantically linked to Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. It is unknown when the couple started dating but they are very discreet about their relationship and not posting much photos together on social media.

Montana has 3.3 million followers on Instagram and her popularity was gained through modeling. She has appeared in magazines like 'Smooth' and 'Vibe'. With their wide age gap of 12 years (Lamelo 21, Ana 33), their relationship has attracted media attention.

Prior to dating LaMelo Ball, Montana had a history of high-profile relationships, dating rapper Nate Maloley and football stars Alex Witsel and Karim Benzema.

Montana also made appearances in music videos, including rapper T.I.'s "Dope." She is also a brand ambassador for 'Fashion Nova' and frequently endorses products on her social media pages.