LaMelo Ball awestruck as girlfriend Ana Montana attends Hornets game flashing $1850 Balenciaga bag

LaMelo Ball is head over heels for his girlfriend Ana Montana. She was in attendance at the Charlotte Hornets' season-opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Being the girlfriend of the team’s biggest star comes with substantial media attention. The New Bedford beauty looked stunning in a Hornets crop top and jeans.

Montana accessorized herself with a $1850 Balenciaga envelope bag and green color fur heels. She updated her pictures on her IG account and captioned them, “1 of 1.” LaMelo quickly commented on her post, saying “on that” with a smiling face and heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Last month, Ball confessed his love for Montana in an IG post. On her birthday in September, he posted a picture of them in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower behind them. LaMelo wrote,

"What’s understood don’t needa b said," he wrote in the caption, "u the one and already kno how we rockin shordy."

According to the reports, the couple have been dating for a while. However, they only decided to make it public in June this year. She is 34 years old and has been very supportive of Ball’s career. Things already looking pretty serious between Ball and Montana and the NBA fans are waiting for some big news from the couple.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana helps him launch his fashion line

It has only been a few months since LaMelo Ball has gone public with his relationship with his girlfriend. However, things seem to have gone pretty serious after confessing his love for the fashion influencer.

Montana has been very supportive of Ball, especially outside the basketball court. She helped the Hornets star launch LaFrance, his fashion line. Montana, who also models for clothes on social media, took her to IG in order to promote LaFrance. She is also one of the models for the clothing and accessories line.

Ball has a lot to celebrate this year after a disappointing 2022-23 season. Even after his injury, he signed a massive $260 million extension with the Hornets.

On October 1, Montana attended 'The Awakenings' show in Las Vegas with Ball and her mother, who was celebrating her birthday.