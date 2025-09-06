"And they were so good": Michael Jordan’s ex-wife melts over son’s wholesome gesture

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 06, 2025 14:30 GMT
Michael Jordan&rsquo;s ex-wife melts over son&rsquo;s wholesome gesture
Michael Jordan’s ex-wife melts over son’s wholesome gesture. (Image Source: @heirmj523/IG)

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, melted over her younger son, Marcus Jordan's wholesome gesture. On Friday, the Bulls star's former partner reshared Marcus's Instagram story on her account.

The story featured a picture of a grill with hamburgers on it. In the story's caption, Marcus revealed the motivation behind his wholesome gesture. In her reshare's caption, Vanoy gave her feedback on the food.

"Cooked burgers from my Mom & Cuz🍔✨" Marcus wrote.
"and they were so good🍔🙏🫶" Vanoy captioned.

Michael Jordan&#039;s son, Marcus Jordan, cooks burgers for her mother. (Credits: @iamtheonlyonejuanita/IG)
Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, cooks burgers for her mother. (Credits: @iamtheonlyonejuanita/IG)

This is not the first time Michael Jordan's younger son has been seen doing something special for his mother. The mother-son duo often interact with each other on social media, frequently leaving heartfelt and positive comments for one another.

Marcus once called her mother a "rock" that kept him and the Jordan family together. Although he did not follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a professional basketball career, Juanita Vanoy is still a proud mother.

Marcus Jordan currently runs a business named "The Trophy Room" which deals in exclusive and collectable items related to his father. He also sells limited-edition Nike sneakers in his luxury boutique.

Michael Jordan once revealed that he was infatuated at first sight with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy were arguably the most popular power couple in the sports world back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They were adored by millions of Jordan fans, who admired Vanoy as an ideal example of a life partner.

In 1988, his airness, participated in an interview with NBC Chicago, where he revealed that he was infatuated with Vanoy at first sight.

"No, no, it was more like infatuation at first sight. You know she is a very attractive girl," MJ said. "But I didn't want to rush into anything. I have seen attractive women with a lot of areas in between their ears. So, I didn't want to chase anything. I actually wanted to actually understand her to be what I really want her to be."
Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy met in 1985 through a mutual friend. They instantly hit it off and started dating after a short time. However, it wasn't until 1989 that the Bulls legend put a ring on Vanoy's finger.

The couple had three kids together: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. They went through ups and downs together with issues arising late in the couple's marriage. Jordan and Vanoy legally separated in 2006 after all of their children in their late teenage years.

