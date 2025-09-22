  • home icon
  • "And just like that missed field goals and losing" - Patrick Beverley fuels beef with Trae Young by taking savage shot at Atlanta Falcons

"And just like that missed field goals and losing" - Patrick Beverley fuels beef with Trae Young by taking savage shot at Atlanta Falcons

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:19 GMT
Patrick Beverley fuels beef with Trae Young by taking savage shot at Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: IMAGN)
Patrick Beverley fuels beef with Trae Young by taking savage shot at Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: IMAGN)

Patrick Beverley might not be finished with his beef with Trae Young after taking a shot at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers and hyped it up by using Young's image. However, they were unable to score against the Panthers and suffered an embarrassing 30-0 loss.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Beverley shared the Falcons' post before their game against the Panthers. It featured an image of the Hawks star all "iced" out, as well as Atlanta and Carolina's records.

The Falcons' social media team appeared confident going into their matchup against a winless Panthers. But they got a reality check with a tough defeat, with Beverley pointing out Atlanta's inability to hit field goals while also alluding to Young's subpar shooting percentages.

"And just like that, missed field goals and losing. I guess y'all fit," Beverley tweeted.

Patrick Beverley was initially critical of NBA All-Stars, which prompted Trae Young to respond. It then escalated when Beverley pointed out Young's lack of leadership and team success while also propping himself up with the number of playoff appearances he has had in his career.

Young then dropped a 12-minute response on social media, taking more shots at the defensive stalwart's career. He even made fun of Beverley's celebration of winning the NBA Play-In Tournament with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Atlanta Hawks star seemingly finished the argument by pointing out that All-Stars can say things about other All-Stars. He also invited Beverley to come to the Hawks game, while asking to keep it respectful because anyone can have opinions.

Kevin Durant and Jeff Teague defend Trae Young from Patrick Beverley

Kevin Durant and Jeff Teague defend Trae Young from Patrick Beverley. (Photo: IMAGN)
Kevin Durant and Jeff Teague defend Trae Young from Patrick Beverley. (Photo: IMAGN)

After Patrick Beverley's remarks went viral, a couple of players defended Trae Young. Kevin Durant called Beverley "delusional" for his take and for letting things get out of hand.

Jeff Teague, on the other hand, was more direct to the point about how Beverley is not on the same level as Young.

"There are some people you just can't box with, bro," Teague said. "I'm a featherweight trying to fight Mike Tyson. You good at your level. They never drew up a play for Pat Bev. It's no disrespect. It's just the truth."

Teague added that if Beverley replaced Young on the Hawks, the team wouldn't be as successful as they were with "Ice" Trae.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
