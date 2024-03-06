Andrew Wiggins breaks silence over family situation forcing his hiatus from Warriors: "Appropriate time to come back"

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has returned to team activities after being away from the team over the past four games. Wiggins was attending to a personal matter relating to a family situation that the NBA star had to be present to deal with.

With his return, there are a ton of questions about his absence. It's also a much-needed boost for the Warriors, as they try to secure a spot in the play-in tournament.

Wiggins was interviewed by the media as the news of his return was first reported. He was also in the team's practice facility, putting up some shots. The forward didn't go into detail as to why he was away but said that it was the "appropriate time to come back."

"It's the appropriate time to come back," Wiggins said. "That's what it felt like. Now I'm back with the team and ready to get to it."

When asked if the family matter has subsided, Wiggins responded:

"Not exactly. But I just have to take it day by day."

Being a private person, Wiggins may not relay to anyone the main issue behind his sudden absence. While he was away, his coaches and teammates said that they supported the one-time All-Star's decision to be with his family.

According to reports, the forward will make a return on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

How has Andrew Wiggins played this season?

Andrew Wiggins hasn't been the best version of himself this season. Wiggins has been relatively healthy, playing 51 games. His numbers have been underwhelming compared to what he put up last season.

During the 2022-23 campaign, the Canadian forward had 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. This season, Wiggins is averaging 12.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.7 apg. Together with his on-court struggles, the Warriors have also been mediocre. However, the former Kansas star isn't the sole reason why the team has consistently struggled.

Other factors, like Draymond Green's suspensions and Klay Thompson's season-long shooting slump, have affected the team's performance.

Before he went to his family, Wiggins had a decent nine-game stretch. He averaged 15.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 2.6 apg. Those numbers aren't exactly game-changers, but it looks like he's starting to be more assertive on the offensive end.

The Warriors have 22 games left, and Wiggins will be a significant part of their bid to secure a decent spot before the play-in tournament.

