Angel Reese joins NBA wives in gushing over Tyrese Maxey's GF Myra Gordon's red look as she thanks Sixers' star on her special day

By Avi Shravan
Modified Nov 18, 2024 13:36 GMT
Angel Reese joins NBA wives in gushing over Tyrese Maxey's GF Myra Gordon on her special day. (Image Credits: @myra.christina/Instagram, Imagn)

Angel Reese joined a few NBA wives in the comments section of Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend Myra Gordon's latest Instagram post. Maxey's girlfriend posted pictures from her birthday celebration on her Instagram handle.

She accompanied the post with a caption expressing her thoughts to her 33.8K followers.

"Celebrating 23 with my faves ❤️."
Myra Gordon was seen wearing a red sleeveless one-piece dress with a high collar. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese commented on the post with three heart eye emojis to express her love for Maxey's girlfriend.

Angel Reese comments on Myra Gordon's IG post. (Credits: @myra.christina/Instagram)

Reese was not alone. She was accompanied by former WNBA player and Wendell Moore Jr.'s wife Lexi Gordon and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife Shylynn Oubre, who also left their reactions in the post's comments section. Shylynn was also present at the birthday celebration and was featured in the pictures on the Instagram post.

"Ily ily ily. you’re beautiful sissy," Lexi Gordon commented.
"The prettiest bday girl ✨😍🤍," Shylynn Oubre commented.
Basketball Wives comment on Gordon's IG post. (Credits: @myra.christina/Instagram)

Myra thanked her boyfriend on her Instagram story. She posted a selfie with Tyrese Maxey and accompanied expressed her gratitude in the caption.

"Thank you for making me feel like the most special girl in the world❤️."
Myra thanks her boyfriend on her IG story. (Credits: @myra.christina/Instagram)

The Philadelphia 76ers star is currently sidelined because of a hamstring injury. Coincidentally the injury gave him some extra time to put in more effort in her girlfriend's birthday celebration.

Tyrese Maxey shares nostalgic pictures of girlfriend Myra Gordon to celebrate her special day

Tyrese Maxey shared some old pictures of himself and his girlfriend Myra Gordon on his Instagram story. The 76ers' star guard accompanied a birthday wish and multiple captions with the pictures to celebrate Gordon's 23rd birthday.

"MGSSSSSSS.. happy birthday ma'am."
"Love ya too infinity and beyond."
"You been there for me since we was 14-15 years old!"
"Hope you have the best birthday ever ... you getting old KID 23."
Maxey sends birthday wishes to her girlfriend on his IG story. (Credits: @tyresemaxey/Instagram)

Tyrese Maxey had a great individual start to the season before getting sidelined after the match against the LA Clippers on Nov. 6. Maxey held his own and was arguably the best player on the Sixers squad in the first six games. Joel Embiid and Paul George were out of action in the first six games and Maxey showed his potential every week.

He is averaging 27.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds per game. However, the 76ers as a team are struggling. They have won only two of their twelve matchups and are the second-last seed in the Eastern Conference.

Edited by John Maxwell
