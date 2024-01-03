"Another level of disrespectful": NBA fans hysterical as Joel Embiid savors on Jolly Ranchers while Bulls get crushed by 30

All-Star center Joel Embiid isn't shy in taunting his opponents when he gets the chance. This time around, he trolled the Chicago Bulls as the Sixers led by as much as 30 points as he entered the court eating Jolly Ranchers. Fans couldn't believe what they saw and went hysterical online.

Embiid is coming off a four-game absence due to an injured ankle. During his time away, the Philadelphia 76ers had a 2-2 record. The center has been the best player for the Sixers this season and his presence heavily affected the team's performance.

Tonight, he's back in the lineup and helped Philly against the Bulls. As he entered the arena in between free throws, the camera zoomed in on him. Fans saw Embiid opening a Jolly Rancher as he made his way to the court.

Embiid's sweet tooth couldn't be stopped.

The six-time All-Star is having another MVP season and could win the award for a second time. He's averaging 35 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists while making 54% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.

Joel Embiid's health will impact his MVP case

Before the start of the season, the NBA released its new participation policy. In the new policy, the league states that a player can only be considered for any in-season award if he plays at least 65 games. In Joel Embiid's case, he's already missed seven games this season.

Due to this, the reigning league MVP must be able to stay healthy. Embiid cannot miss more than 10 games as it would cause him to miss out on any All-NBA or MVP considerations. If he ends up missing 11 games, then that would mean he won't be getting any award after the season is over, no matter how well he's played in 64 games.

It might seem unfair to the players, but the league is demanding stars to live up to their end of the bargain. Embiid is doing a lot for the Sixers as they try to have top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid has arguably proven that he's deserving of the MVP award. Last season, when he won the award, many fans weren't satisfied and thought it should've gone to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

