In Photos: Joel Embiid's $5.5 million colossal Philadelphia penthouse listed for sale

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid has listed his Philadelphia penthouse for sale. The Philadelphia 76ers star has been in the city since getting drafted in 2014. Embiid has not moved to a different city or state as he hasn't left the organization or been traded.

According to sources, the center has posted his penthouse for $5.5 million. The home was purchased by Embiid back in 2018. The house boasts a scenic view of Philly's cityscape. The two-floor unit has 3,549 square feet. The residence has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Embiid's penthouse has 1,000 square feet of rooftop area. In-house amenities are also included. It features a private pool, hot tub, and an outdoor kitchen. The property value has increased since the star became the owner as he bought it for $3.2 million. According to sources, the residence has a $3,800 monthly HOA fee.

Look at the photos of his house below.

Sixers fans shouldn't worry about Embiid's future as there haven't been any rumors of a potential trade. The team has done a great job this season and has looked like the best team early in the season. There are speculations that the six-time All-Star is moving his family to a different residency.

Embiid is in his eighth season in the league and is showing signs of a potential MVP campaign. He's leading the NBA in points with 35 points a game and backs it up with 11.7 rebounds and six assists.

The difference of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, according to Doc Rivers

All-Star centers Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have often been compared to one another. Most fans favor Jokic as he's won more MVP awards than the Cameroonian center. He's also the first among the two to win a title.

Embiid has only gotten the recognition he deserves as of late. His leadership has turned things around for the Sixers, making them a favorite to win the NBA title. His former head coach, Doc Rivers, recently talked about the difference between the two centers and what sets them apart from the other big men in the league.

"[Jokic] just does everything," Rivers said. "Joel is the best scorer. Joel is the only guy who can stop Joel from scoring. You can’t stop - he can do everything. But the Joker, man. He just makes everybody better. He runs their whole offense. Just throw him the ball."

Both centers are excellent in their own right. They've both made a name for themselves and have done a decent job in leading their respective teams.

