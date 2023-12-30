"Four rings & three Finals MVP's": Shaquille O'Neal throws personal shot at Bill Simmons for bold "Joel Embiid is better than Shaq" declaration

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best centers to ever play in the NBA. He is one of the most decorated players ever, which has led to his becoming a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Due to his legendary status, he is often used by fans and the media to measure the talents of the modern centers in the NBA.

Recently, The Ringer's Bill Simmons made a bold claim, stating that right now, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who is leading the league in points per game with 35.0 per contest, is better than Shaq.

Simmons even stated that this version of Embiid is the best offensive center the league has ever seen since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Of course, this bold claim has drawn the attention of many around the NBA, and it isn't just the fans. Shaq appears to have taken this personally and has responded by replying to Basketball Forever's post on Instagram, wherein they posted Simmons' quote.

Here is what Shaq said in the post's comments

"Liable enough to get four rings and three finals mvp's we will see where [Joel Embiid] ends up mr simmons aka a guy that can't even get no run at lafitness."

Shaquille O'Neal responds to Bill Simmons' claim that Joel Embiid is better (Image via basketballforever/Instagram))

Also read: "Embiid is not a winner": NBA fans rebuke Bill Simmons for declaring Joel Embiid king of the post.

Comparing Shaquille O'Neal and Joel Embiid's careers at 29 years old

Comparing two players who never got to play against one another is not always easy since several factors need to be taken into account. The NBA's rules and playstyle have evolved from Shaquille O'Neal's days compared to the modern era where Joel Embiid is playing.

However, fans and the media can draw some comparisons by looking at the various stats and accolades that players have accumulated and earned throughout their respective careers.

Currently, Embiid is 29 years old. He has won the NBA's scoring title in the last two seasons and is currently on pace to win his third one. He also won his first league MVP award last season.

At 29 years old (2001-02 season), Shaq also had two scoring titles under his belt, one from 1995 and another in 2000. He also won the League MVP award once in 2000. Additionally, he also won his third NBA title with the LA Lakers in the 2002 season, where he was crowned Finals MVP for the third time.

Shaq would have one of the most decorated NBA careers, which would see his jersey retired by both the Lakers and the Miami Heat.

As for Embiid, his career is far from over, and fans can only wait and speculate if he would ever win an NBA Title. However, the future is bright for him, and it won't be wrong to think that he might one day be a champion.

Also read: "I’m puttin’ an end to all that s**t" - Shaquille O'Neal shuts down notion of Chet Holmgren being dubbed as 'phenomenal' already.