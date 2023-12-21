"Another year another disappointment" - Frustrated Mitchell Robinson replies to Knicks sidelining him for rest of season after injury

Mitchell Robinson is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season as he is dealing with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old had ankle surgery last week to repair the damage. Robinson took to social media and shared his disappointment about the development.

"I just don't get it... I do everything I'm asked when it comes to my body and this sh*t still happens like wtf... Another year another disappointment," Robinson wrote on Snapchat, via Clutchpoints.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson got injured early in December and has been out since. He had ankle surgery last week, and the New York Knicks were expecting him to return in late February.

It appears, though, that his return will not happen soon after the franchise requested a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million.

Robinson had averages of 6.2 ppg (career-low) and 10.3 rpg (career-high) in 21 games. He has two years left on his current deal with the Knicks. New York is fifth in the East with 16 wins and 11 losses.

Expand Tweet

Knicks expected to use Isaiah Hartenstein as Mitchell Robinson's replacement

With Mitchell Robinson out long-term, the New York Knicks are looking for ways to cover his gap. The team signed veteran big man Taj Gibson, but they may need reinforcements if they want to maintain their playoff push in the East.

It appears that the franchise leans towards Isaiah Hartenstein replacing Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup. Hartenstein shared his confidence that he would be able to fill the void.

"I’ve always been ready for this opportunity. I think I’ve shown I can be in this role. At the end of the day, we are going to miss Mitch a lot. But I’m ready — I’m ready for whatever [coach Tom Thibodeau] has in mind for me. … Last season, half of the games I would finish games. I’m used to this role, so I’m excited for it," Hartenstein said, via the New York Post.

"It doesn’t matter to me. To me, it’s really just about finishing the game. That’s the most important thing. Whatever coach wants me to do, I’m ready," he added.

Isaiah Hartenstein has appeared in all 27 games for the Knicks this season with averages of 5.9 ppg and 6.5 rpg. The Knicks will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on Saturday.