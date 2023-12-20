New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 20, 2023

The New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the first of three games this season between the two NYC franchises. The two last met in March, a game that the Knicks won 142-118.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 20.

Brooklyn holds a 107-103 advantage against New York in terms of all-time record. The Nets have won eight of the past 10 games; however, the Knicks have won the past two. The two teams most recently played March 1. The Knicks won the game 142-118 behind Jalen Brunson’s 39-point performance.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES and MSG. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-118) vs Nets (+100)

Spread: Knicks +16.5 (-1) vs Nets -16.5 (+1)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o233) vs Nets -110 (u233)

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Knicks last played on the road against the LA Lakers on Monday. Brunson scored 29 points and Julius Randle had a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Despite a triple-double by LeBron James (25-11-11) on the day when the Lakers raised their In-Season title banner, the Knicks won 114-109. New York is fifth in the East with a 15-11 record.

The Nets are 13-13 for the season, good enough for ninth in the East. However, they enter Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak. The most recent loss (125-108) came against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Cam Thomas had 32 points in the game.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

The Knicks have a few concerns in the center position. Mitchell Robinson is expected to be out for another two months after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. Jericho Sims, who started the game Monday but had to be substituted in just 3 minutes, is listed as questionable. Expect Tom Thibodeau to start Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Randle, RJ Barrett and Isaiah Hartenstein.

According to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Nets will be without Ben Simmons (out, back issue), Dennis Smith Jr. (out, back issue) and Lonnie Walker IV (out, hamstring issue). Jacque Vaughn should field a starting 5 of Cam Thomas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is slightly below his 25.6 season average. The Knicks guard has been in a rich vein of form and should go over 26 points against the Nets.

Third-year guard Cam Thomas is currently enjoying a breakout season, which has placed him in the middle of Most Improved Player conversations. With his over/under set at 24.5 points, he should go over.

Nic Claxton has an over/under of 9.5 rebounds. With Robinson and Sims out for the Knicks, Claxton should easily grab 10 rebounds or more.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Knicks are slightly favored by the oddsmakers. While that is understandable given the Nets’ recent form, we expect them to spring a fight at home and get the win. New York has an offensive rating of 118.2 that places them 10th in the league. Brooklyn follows suit at 11th with a 117.7 rating. We expect the game to have more than 233 points.