San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 19, 2023

There are four NBA games scheduled for Tuesday, including San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams last met in the 2022-23 season, a game that Milwaukee won 130-94. Fans will have to wait to see generational young talent Victor Wembanyama go up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the French star has been ruled out.

On that note, let’s take a look at the San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 19.

San Antonio holds a 53-44 advantage against Milwaukee in terms of all-time record. The two teams last played March 22. The Bucks won the game behind Antetokounmpo’s 31 points and 14 rebounds. With Wembanyama’s expected absence, it will be interesting to see if San Antonio can slow down the Greek Freak at all.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: 3 2020 NBA lottery teams who could’ve benefitted by drafting Tyrese Haliburton

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports SW-SA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+900) vs Bucks (-1600)

Spread: Spurs +16.5 (-110) vs Bucks -16.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o248.5) vs Bucks -110 (u248.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

Despite drafting Victor Wembanyama in the summer, the Spurs have started the season 4-21, which places them at the bottom of the West. They are 1-9 in the past 10 games, with their last win coming against the LA Lakers (129-115) on Friday.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is second in the East with a 19-7 record. Damian Lillard took a few games to find his rhythm, but after finding his form, the Bucks have been on a tear. They have won four straight and will look to make it five Tuesday.

Also read: Anthony Edwards pinpoints exact moment when Nikola Jokic established himself as NBA's best player

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups

According to FanSided.com’s Ty Jager, Victor Wembanyama is out for the game with right ankle soreness. Charles Bassey (torn ACL) is the only other Spur on the injury report and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Expect Gregg Popovich to start Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Zach Collins.

As per ESPN, Malik Beasley is probable for Tuesday’s game, and so is TyTy Washington. Jae Crowder remains out with a left adductor and abdominal tear. The Bucks should have their regular starting 5 of Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Also read: “I always try to cook LeBron”: Anthony Edwards claims Lakers superstar dodges 1v1 matchup against him with double teams

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 33.5 points. He had an average game (26 points vs the Houston Rockets) by his standards Sunday. Expect him to come out all guns blazing against a struggling San Antonio team and drop more than 34 points.

San Antonio guard Jeremy Sochan has an over/under of 10.5 points. With Wembanyama’s expected absence, Sochan should have a higher offensive load and score at least 11 points.

Damian Lillard is averaging 3.1 3-pointers made for the season. He has an over/under of 3.5 in that category. With the Spurs expected to double-team Antetokounmpo under the paint, Lillard should have easy looks to convert at least four 3s.

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are the 16.5-point favorite for the game and with good reason. They have an offensive rating of 121.4, second highest in the league. The Spurs are 24th in defensive rating (118.7) and will be without their primary shot blocker in Wembanyama (3.0 blocks per game). With Antetokounmpo and Lillard expected to score freely, the team total of 248.5 should be breached.