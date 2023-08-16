"Ant is funny asf man": Anthony Edwards leaves fans in splits for trash-talking DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. in Team USA practice 

It looks like Anthony Edwards has adjusted well with his national squad teammates as he's seen giving light jabs at them even during practice. During Team USA's recent practice, Ant challenged his fellow All-Star, Jaren Jackson Jr., to challenge his shot.

Edwards has shown that he isn't shy about taking any sort of challenge. While he was playing a scrimmage with the US team, he had an opportunity to put Jackson in a poster. However, the Memphis Grizzlies star made a business decision and didn't contest the shot, which surprised the Minnesota Timberwolves star, resulting in him talking smack.

"Jump, ain't you defensive player of the year?" Edwards said as he finished the dunk.

The team is fortunate to have a player like Edwards who has a killer mentality and is ready for what's to come. So far, he's shown that he can be a leader in the team and has helped Jalen Brunson in carrying the national squad to a significant win.

As for Jackson, fans are sure he'll play his best defense during the actual games for the FIBA World Cup 2023. He's probably just embarrassed to get posterized by Edwards during practice.

Stephen A. Smith wants to cast Anthony Edwards in a movie

Aside from being a star in the NBA, Anthony Edwards was able to make a name for himself in the film industry. Last year, the Adam Sandler-produced movie "Hustle," became a big hit with stars Juancho Hernangomez and the Wolves star.

The two professional basketball stars earned significant fame due to the acting job they did, especially Edwards. Many were impressed by how much of a natural actor he is and fans couldn't get enough of it. That includes Stephen A. Smith, who wants to cast Ant if he ever gets a chance to make a movie.

He was a guest on Podcast P with Paul George and talked about it.

"I saw Anthony Edwards. Let me tell you something, I produce a movie, especially with a sports figure, I’m getting Anthony Edwards. That brother did a phenomenal job. He was unbelievable," Smith said.

George agreed with Smith and praised his fellow NBA star.

"He was natural," George said.

Expand Tweet

Fans want more of Edwards' acting and many are hoping they'll get to see him in a film or show soon.

