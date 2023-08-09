Why was Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA? The main reason behind the massive penalty explored

Even though he is balling with Team USA ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Anthony Edwards was not spared by the NBA from getting fined for his way of unleashing his frustration after the Minnesota Timberwolves got eliminated from last season's playoffs.

In a statement on Wednesday, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars slapped the Minnesota Timberwolves star with a $50,000 fine "for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena."

Recalling Anthony Edwards' chair-swinging incident

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For a recall, Anthony Edwards missed a three-pointer late into Game 5 of the Minnesota - Denver first-round series that could have forced overtime and saved Minnesota's season for at least five more minutes.

Still upset after botching his clutch moment, frustrated Edwards grabbed a steel chair and threw it away while running back to the Timberwolves' dugout.

However, the chair hit two Ball Arena employees, prompting the Denver police to charge Edwards with third-degree assault.

In a statement right after the incident, Harvey Steinberg, Edwards' legal counsel, said,

"Anthony's exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later. As the video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and, of course, did not intend to hurt anyone."

On why the NBA took some time before handing the verdict, the league explained,

"In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’s conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month."

The Denver police found no probable cause to charge Anthony Edwards with assault. Had he been convicted instead, he could have faced a $1,000 fine and possibly 18 months in prison.

Edwards has a shot at retribution as a Timberwolf next season as Minnesota re-signed him for $250 million.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)