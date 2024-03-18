Anthony Black and Gradey Dick allegedly plotted viral jersey swap, claims NBA podcaster

Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic rookies Gradey Dick and Anthony Black sent the internet into a frenzy with their postgame jersey swap on Sunday. Afterward, NBA podcaster and renowned NBA X/Twitter user Rob Perez, AKA @WorldWideWob, tweeted a clip of them allegedly plotting the comical moment.

Dick, the Raptors’ 2023 No. 13 pick out of Kansas, has been a fan favorite all season due to his unique last name. Whenever the sharpshooter’s name is brought up, fans typically make various Dick-related jokes. Even teams’ color commentators occasionally join in on the fun.

Fans have long been calling for Dick to swap jerseys with one of the numerous players who have colors for last names. On Sunday, their wishes came true, as he collaborated with Black, the Magic’s 2023 No. 6 pick out of Arkansas.

Following Toronto’s 111-96 road loss to Orlando, the two linked up for a Black-Dick jersey-swap photo op, with their interaction quickly going viral.

According to Perez, the rookies discussed whether they should follow through on the bit beforehand. Perez noted that Dick appeared to mouth the words, “F**k it” when he decided to give in.

It’s unclear if the NBA will say anything about the humorous photo. However, if not, Gradey Dick should have plenty more opportunities for similar jersey swaps with players who have fitting last names.

Gradey Dick continues midseason breakout amid viral jersey swap with Anthony Black

Gradey Dick got off to a slow start to his rookie season and struggled to earn consistent minutes. He also spent considerable time in the NBA G League. However, following the Raptors’ (23-45) midseason retool and their plethora of injuries, Dick has gotten increased opportunities and started to break out.

Since Feb. 5, the 20-year-old is averaging 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 47.7% shooting over 19 games.

Those numbers may not jump off the page. However, Dick is also shooting a blistering 42.6% from deep on 4.9 3-point attempts per game during that stretch. So, he’s showcasing his elite shooting stroke which made him a lottery pick.

Outside of his shooting, Dick has demonstrated the ability to create offense and has been passable defensively, often getting in position to take charges.

Gradey Dick may not have superstar upside. However, most would probably agree that he is showing signs of being a player who will have a long NBA career.

Thus, fans will likely have ample chances to make Dick-related jokes over the coming seasons.

