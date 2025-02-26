Anthony Davis emotionally reacts to Lakers' special tribute video

Anthony Davis returned to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday as the Dallas Mavericks visited and played against the LA Lakers. Unfortunately for Davis, he couldn't play in his first game back in Los Angeles as he was dealing with a left adductor strain. Even though he didn't play, his former team took the opportunity to honor him.

Ad

Davis's video tribute featured a mix of the best on-court moments in a Lakers uniform and some of his hilarious off-court interactions. After the tribute was played, his former teammates, including LeBron James, and the fans in attendance gave him a standing ovation.

The crowd was thankful for what the big man contributed to the Lakers organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following the game, in which the Lakers won 107-99, Davis reacted emotionally to the Instagram video homage to him. He posted the homage on his Instagram Stories.

Davis was emotional after sharing the video tribute for him.

The big man spent six seasons playing for the California-based team. In his first season, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship. During his time with the franchise, they were a consistent threat in the Western Conference due to his exceptional play.

Ad

He was named an All-Star three times during his tenure with the Purple & Gold organization and was a one-time All-NBA player. With the Los Angeles team, he averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks.

Also read: Anthony Davis Injury Update: Massive development in 10x All-Star's injury recovery on display ahead of Mavericks-Lakers

The Lakers weren't looking to trade Anthony Davis, according to the team owner

The trade between the Lakers and Mavericks was a shock to everyone following the NBA. Dallas did the unthinkable by trading away their franchise star Luka Doncic. However, the Texas-based organization didn't trade Doncic for just anyone, as they received Anthony Davis from LA.

Ad

On Tuesday, Lakers team owner, Jeanie Buss, appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and talked about the blockbuster deal. She revealed that the organization had no intention of trading Davis as the deadline approached. However, the opportunity presented itself and the Mavericks offered their best player for the All-Star big man.

"When the opportunity came up, we were not looking to move Anthony Davis," Buss said (00:26). "He was our rock-solid player, so we had to give up a lot to get Luka."

Ad

Ad

Buss revealed that conversations between the two franchises started weeks before the trade was made official. Additionally, she mentioned that the Lakers' front office didn't want any information about it to leak out, as it could be disruptive for the teams involved.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest on Anthony Davis, Dwight Powell and 6-foot-7 wing's status vs Warriors (Feb. 23)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback