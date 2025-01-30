Anthony Davis Injury Update: JJ Redick shares probable return timeline for Lakers' big man struggling with muscle strain

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick addressed the injury of Anthony Davis after the big man strained an abdominal muscle during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Davis played just nine minutes, finishing with four points and two rebounds.

On Thursday, the Lakers are back in action against the Washington Wizards. However, Davis has been listed as out due to the abdominal injury. Ahead of the game, Redick addressed the probable timeline for Davis' return to the team’s lineup.

LA Daily News reporter Khobi Price shared Redick's update on Davis in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"JJ Redick says the team doesn't anticipate Anthony Davis being sidelined for long," Price tweeted. "Hopes he'll be back on the floor next week."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Initially, it was reported that Davis would be re-evaluated in a week. In his absence, Jaxson Hayes will take over his starting spot.

Davis has had a healthy year so far, having appeared in 42 games and missing only three before his exit against the 76ers. During the 2024-25 NBA season, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Davis looks to replicate his performance from last season, when he was available for most of the year. The 2017 All-Star Game MVP played 76 games last season, the most he has played in a Lakers uniform.

Against the Wizards, the Lakers have listed Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) as out. LA has listed LeBron James (left foot injury management), Gabe Vincent (left knee contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right shoulder contusion) as questionable.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama makes feelings crystal clear after Anthony Davis' DPOY 'narrative' claim

The Lakers aren't making any changes to their trade deadline priorities despite Anthony Davis' injury

In an interview with ESPN's Shams Charania last week, Anthony Davis voiced concerns about the Lakers’ roster, stating that he would like the team to add another big man so he can play more as a forward.

Although Davis is sidelined for a week due to an abdominal injury, the Lakers remain steadfast in their stance of not making the acquisition of a center a priority.

LA Times' Dan Woike addressed this on X on Wednesday.

"One note - I'm hearing the belief is Anthony Davis' injury isn't serious enough to change the Lakers' approach to the deadline," Woike posted.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers also have Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood as centers, but both have dealt with injuries this season and average fewer than 17 minutes per game.

Also read: Anthony Davis' former teammate wishes Lakers star complained about 4x DPOY over Victor Wembanyama

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback