Anthony Davis injury update: Mavs coach Jason Kidd makes key announcement on 10x All-Star's return

The Dallas Mavericks are looking forward to having Anthony Davis return to the lineup. Davis has dealt with a left adductor strain he suffered in his debut game last month, keeping him away from action.

On Monday, Dallas assigned Davis and Jaden Hardy to the organization's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. They were assigned to the developmental league to experience a five-on-five practice with the team. However, they were called up hours later.

On Wednesday, when asked about what the benchmarks are for Davis to return to the lineup, Kidd referred to the big man's practice with the Legends.

"He's trending in the right place. He had a positive experience in the practice," the former NBA star said via Mike Curtis on X (formerly Twitter). "He'll continue to do things this week. Hopefully the outcome continues to be positive. A lot of good things, but he's still some time away for him being in a game."

On Wednesday, the Mavericks have a regular season game against the Indiana Pacers. Before the game, the team submitted an injury report and it still featured the frontcourt star.

Davis was included in a long list of injured players for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum and Olivier-Maxence Prosper were all in the report. Additionally, Caleb Martin was listed as out due to his hip injury.

There is still no timetable on when Davis will be available for the Mavericks. The organization is being cautious with the big man to avoid the risk of a re-injury. NBA insider Marc Stein also reported earleir this week that the 2020 champion is looking forward to a return before the season ends.

"Anthony Davis is practicing with the Legends today and is very eager to return from his adductor strain before season’s end, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and @DLLS_Sports," Stein posted on X (formerly Twitter).

ESPN reporter hints that Anthony Davis could return as soon as next week

Anthony Davis's comeback could be coming soon according to an ESPN insider. Tim MacMahon talked about Davis on the show "NBA Today" and predicted that the star could return as soon as next week.

"He is steadfast in his determination to want to return this season, maybe as soon as next week, despite the fact there are people within the Mavericks organization that have tried to talk him out of it, said the risk-reward is not there," MacMahon said.

Additionally, he disclosed that some members of the Mavs organization wish to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Davis, on the other hand, has rejected such rhetoric and is prepared to return.

