Anthony Davis Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks superstar fare against Atlanta Hawks? (Apr. 2)

Anthony Davis received the green light to play on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. AD, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin were all cleared just in time for the tip-off. The trio’s availability was a much-needed boost for the home team looking to solidify its hold in the play-in tournament.

The former LA Lakers superstar dominated whoever had the Hawks assigned to slow him down. AD had 13 points, six rebounds and one assist in roughly nine minutes.

Davis got help from the bench, which had 10 points combined from Daniel Gafford and Max Christie. Dallas kept in step with the Hawks to trail by 34-32 after one quarter.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd kept Anthony Davis on the bench in the first 10 minutes of the second quarter. The big man received an inadvertent hit from teammate Daniel Gafford in the head late in the first period. AD's only basket was an 8-foot hook shot off a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished the first half with nine assists.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 15 6 1 0 1 2 4-7 1-2 4-4 +2

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

