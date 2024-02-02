Anthony Edwards applauds Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant for rocking AE1s in 18-point outburst vs No. 3 UNC

Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star for the second consecutive season and is starting to climb the ladder of fame every year. After signing a big sneaker contract with Adidas in 2020, the Minnesota Timberwolves star and the sneaker brand have released his first signature shoe.

Edwards AE1 was first released in December 2023, and since then, Adidas has dropped AE1 in multiple colorways. Even though Edwards’ first signature shoe has barely hit two months, it seems it is already a big hit among college players.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kyle Sturdivant was seen rocking Adidas AE1 “New Wave” in Tuesday's game against the No. 3 UNC. Anthony Edwards posted an Instagram story with Sturdivant's post: a short video of the college basketball player putting a masterclass against North Carolina in his Adidas AE1s.

The Yellow Jackets beat the Tar Heels 74-73, with Sturdivant leading Georgia Tech with 18 points.

Sturdivant had captioned his post:

“Go Take What You Want In This Life- We Not Asking For No Permission!!!!” G Money Love You Champ! Keep Living Through Me!”

Tagging Edwards, Sturdivant wrote:

“By The Way… It’s The Shoes, Jack!!!!!!”

Anthony Edwards reposted it on his Instagram stories on Thursday:

Antohony Edwards' IG Story

Adidas has released AE1 in various colors, with the fans highly rating the glittering Adidas AE1 All-Star, which the company designed especially for Edwards’ All-Star game appearance.

Anthony Edwards and Adidas release first look of AE1 “Velocity Blue”

Edwards AE1 has hit the market and is perhaps the best-designed basketball shoe by Adidas recently, along with James Harden 7. After dropping the first pair in December last year, Adidas is already releasing one of the best colorways from Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe line.

On Jan. 25, the brand unveiled the latest Adidas AE1 “Velocity Blue” colorway, which looks elite in aesthetics. However, the kicks are set to arrive in March, the same month as the “Best of Adi” colorways. “Velocity Blue” aligns with Edwards’ favorite color and the earlier contrasts that the Timberwolves’ jersey had.

As usual, the heel of the shoe has the Adidas three-strip logo. The TPU construction of the AE1 provides the player with explosive quickness and stability. The mid-foot breathability and the Jet Boost technology of the shoe are perfectly designed for players like Anthony Edwards, who use explosive speed and jump on the court.

Adidas has released “Stormtrooper,” “New Wave,” “Best of Adi,” “Arctic Fusion” and “MX Charcoal” colorways. This is the first line of sneakers from the collaboration between Adidas and the Timberwolves star. Adidas AE1 “Velocity Blue” is reported to cost $120 and will be available in Adidas stores offline and online.

