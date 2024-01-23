IN PHOTOS: A look at the week's best NBA sneakers ft. Anthony Edwards' “Best of Adi" & more

This week's best NBA sneakers featured the LeBron 21, the KD16 and Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe, AE1, in action. Sneaker companies like Nike and Adidas have been releasing shoes that are steadily blending the aesthetics of sneakers and basketball shoes.

These sneakers are made not just for the comfort of a basketball player on the court but also to make it look good. They are more than just basketball sneakers; the sports giants are capitalizing on the fashion quotient of the sneakers.

Nike has recently released the signature shoes of Devin Booker and James Harden. Nikola Jokic signed with 361 Degrees. Adidas, which has been trying to revive its name through different marketing strategies, recently dropped Anthony Edwards' AE1 in the market. Overall, fans and sneakers enthusiasts have big news coming their way in the future.

Last week, the NBA saw some of the best sneakers on the court. Here are the best of those.

A look at the week's best NBA sneakers

#1, Nike KD 16: “Pathway to Royalty”

This is the 16th signature shoe for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. One of the features of the Nike KD 16 “Pathway to Royalty” that stands out is its eye-catching aesthetics. The shoe features a combination of vivid purple and solid black.

The Nike KD 16 “Pathway to Royalty” features an extra durable rubber outsole. The KD 16 also gives traction for outdoor games.

#2, Nike LeBron 21: "White Pink"

Nike LeBron 21 "White Pink" was inspired by LeBron James' 21st season in the NBA. The signature shoe of the LA Lakers star features an elite design with a solid white color spread across the shoe. The body of the shoe is made of durable white suede material.

The shoe was inspired by LeBron's daughter, Zhuri. The shoe features Zoom Turbo in the forefoot and a Cushion 2.0 foam carrier. The Nike LeBron 21 was designed to give James an ease in his explosive movements on the court.

The LeBron 21 is the same shoe that A'ja Wilson wore during her WNBA championship run last season, with an edition exclusively made for her.

#3, Nike Kobe 5: "Off White"

The Nike Kobe 5 "Off White" is a collaboration between Nike and Off White, a fashion brand based in Milan. The company was founded by legendary fashion icon Virgil Abloh, known for his knack for streetwear clothing.

Kobe 5 features a solid Off-White design throughout. However, the outsole of the sneaker features a combination of off-white and gold. The heel of the sneaker features Kobe's signature in black.

#4, Lethal Shooter x Jordan Luka 2: "Sky Is The Limit"

The Jordan x Doncic takes inspiration from Chris Mathews, a shooting coach largely known as Lethal Shooter. He recently collaborated with Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand to release the shoe.

The shoe is uniquely made with a split tongue that represents both Luka and Mathews. It features leather overlays with a sky-blue glossy finish. The Lethal Shooter x Jordan Luka 2 also has a midsole made of foam with blue and green colors. The outsole is made of gum rubber, designed and constructed to give unbeatable balance on the court.

#5, Jordan Tatum 2: "Chocolate Milkshake"

Jordan Tatum 2 is the second sneaker for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum after he signed with Jordan Brand. The Jordan Tatum 2 "Chocolate Milkshake," also known as "Put Them In The Blender," is designed in camouflage.

The sole of the sneaker extends towards the upper near the laces. The color is camouflaged in shades of chocolate. The sole also has two black sections, with one of them featuring Jordan Brand's logo.

#6, Adidas AE1: "Best of ADI"

Adidas AE1 is the first signature shoe for the Minnesota Timberwolves' young star Anthony Edwards. AE1 "Best of ADI" features a cage-shaped extended sole in white color, while the upper is in solid black with a knitted design. It is constructed with textiles and paired with green laces.

The Adidas AE1 also features an aesthetically appealing design and TPU overlay that allows for multi-directional movement. Infused with BOOST midsole, the heel counter has the Adidas tri-stripes logo in Aurora green.

#7, Air Jordan 38: Low PE

Bradley Beal donned the Air Jordan 38 PE in a recent game for the Phoenix Suns. The shoe has a beautiful design that features a combination of black, grey and orange colors.

The upper features a netted design on the side beside a fire design in black and grey. The sneaker is a combination of the beauty of the Air Jordan 8 design and unbeatable performance.

