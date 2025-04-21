Anthony Edwards caught unleashing NSFW reply to Lakers heckler during courtside spat

On Saturday, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 117-95 Game 1 win against the LA Lakers. During the game, he engaged in trash talk with a heckling fan near the scorekeeper's table, boasting about his teammate's wealth and making bold claims to outdo the fan.
Ant-Man played an all-around game in the first game of the postseason with 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 44.4 percent from deep and was highly reliable from beyond the arc.
During one moment in the game, Edwards and his teammates were waiting for the game to resume by the scorekeeper's table. A heckler took his chance and targeted All-Star center Rudy Gobert. However, the former Georgia star was prepared and had an NSFW response to the fan.
"He got $250 million," Edwards kept repeating.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
However, Gobert corrected his teammate as he held three fingers. This led Edwards to tell the heckler this:
"He got $300 million."
"And my d**k is bigger than yours," he added.
Ant-Man has another chance to talk trash to more hecklers as they are scheduled to set foot at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The Wolves have a 1-0 advantage coming into Game 2 and are looking to capture another win before they head back to Minnesota.
Also read: Potential injury bug hits Timberwolves as Anthony Edwards and $41,959,296 big endure blows in Game 1 vs Lakers
Anthony Edwards isn't bothered by the playoff atmosphere in L.A.
Having home-court advantage is a significant deal in the postseason. Securing the third spot in the Western Conference for the Lakers has given them an advantage in the first round. However, Anthony Edwards doesn't seem fazed by the fact that he's playing for the visiting team for the first two games in their series against L.A.
After their Game 1 win, Edwards confidently shut down the atmosphere at the Crypto.com Arena.
“I mean, an atmosphere like this, it’s easy for me,” he said. “I’ve played in Denver, man. Denver is a tough place to play on the road, so this was nothing.”
Despite entering the series as the sixth seed underdogs, Edwards has remained confident. He also had his best season shooting from long range in the 2024-25, posting a career-high efficiency of 39.5% as a fifth-year player.
He attempted 10.3 3-pointers throughout the campaign. Edwards finished the season averaging a career high in points, with 27.6 points per game.
The Wolves are relying on Edwards to lead them past the Lakers.
Also read: Luka Doncic gives death stare to Anthony Edwards after T'Wolves star hits Spiderman celebration in his face
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.