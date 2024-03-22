Anthony Edwards' dog Ant Jr. picks March Madness bracket

Anthony Edwards is all hyped up for the 2024 NCAA March Madness bracket. The Minnesota Timberwolves star and his dog Ant Jr. recently made the Final Four picks for the men’s tournament.

In a video posted on Edwards’ dog’s Instagram handle, Ant. Jr made the picks from Tennessee Volunteers, Houston Cougars, UConn Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels.

“March Madness has started! You think me and pops got it right??”

The dog picked Tennessee from Tennessee Volunteers vs Houston Cougars. From UConn Huskies vs North Carolina Tar Heels, Ant. Jr picked UConn. In the end, it picked the UConn Huskies to win the tournament.

The Huskies are one of the projected winners of the single-game elimination tournament. The first round started on Thursday. The tournament has multiple elimination stages, including the First Round, Second Round, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and NCAA championship game.

The Final Four will start on April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The championship game is on April 8 at the same venue.

Channing Frye ranks Anthony Edwards over Giannis Antetokunpo and LeBron James

It could be fairly argued that Anthony Edwards’ dunk highlights might have put his elite game in the background. Since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with an injury in early March, there were serious concerns about Timberwolves future games in the season.

However, despite Rudy Gobert and Towns being out of the lineup, Edwards has helped his team to remain in the top three in the West.

Recently, in a segment of NBA TV, former NBA champion Channing Frye ranked Edwards ahead of some of the top players in the league. When asked if Edwards was one of the top five players in the league, Frye said:

"Right now, after the All-Star break, I don't even think it's a question. I think he's a top five player.”

Frye put Nikola Jokic at the top, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.

Since the All-Star break, the Timberwolves have played 14 games. In those games, Edwards has averaged 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.