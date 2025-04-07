Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 was a big success among sneaker fans. Edwards' first signature shoe craze has been expanding beyond the basketball court. On Sunday, the Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober wore a baseball cleats version of his first signature shoe.

In the game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, the MLB star was seen wearing cleats version of Adidas AE1 low "Best of adi 2.0." The Timberwolves star sent a shoutout to Ober through his social media.

Anthony Edwards reposted a post by @nicekicks on his Instagram story. He captioned the story with a two-word reaction and tagged the MLB star in the post.

"Hard win @oberbailey," Edwards wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@theanthonyedwards_]

In the subsequent story, he posted a close-up picture of the shoe.

[Credit: IG/@theanthonyedwards_]

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Anthony Edwards' signature shoe has been turned into baseball cleats. Moreover, the last time it was seen on the baseball court, it was again Ober.

In a video by Sole Retriever on X/Twitter, Ober was recorded showing his AE1 low.

Fans react to Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 2 first look

Adidas released the first look of the second installment of Anthony Edwards' signature shoe. Last week, @KicksFinder posted a leaked image of the Adidas AE 2, which was taken during an earnings call by Adidas.

Expand Tweet

Since the success of AE1, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment, and unfortunately, the reviews weren't all positive on the internet. Hundreds of sneaker fans reacted to the post, and some didn't seem very impressed.

"They look like a bad pair of Hardens," the fan wrote.

"adidas fumbled so hard, AE1 to the AE1 Low then these bullsh**s??? aight," another fan wrote.

One of the fans claimed that after AE 1, AE 2 was a step backward for the company.

"Damn….major step backwards," the fan wrote.

However, not all reviews were bad. Some fans even claimed that it was better than AE 1.

"These look better than the 1s imo the ones was overrated," the fan wrote.

"Ppl talking crazy bout these, but as soon as these drop they gon be all over them. These is not bad at all," another fan wrote.

A fan took a shot at Anthony Edwards, alluding to his ongoing paternity suit.

Meanwhile, one fan wanted to hold his review and wanted to see it in feet and in different colors.

"Need to see on feet and a different colorway," the fan wrote.

According to Sneaker News, the Adidas AE 2 is scheduled for release in October later this year.

