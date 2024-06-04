Anthony Edwards drops 4-word message for Timberwolves fans after conference finals elimination

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves sent out a message to the Wolves fans after their Western Conference finals elimination. Minnesota failed to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals and were ousted in five games. Despite this, their star remains positive about coming back stronger next year.

With the ending of their season, their star assured the fans that they'll return stronger next season. Given that the team has a great group of players and an intelligent coaching staff, they have a chance to do a better job next season. Edwards shared an encouraging message for the fans on social media as they enter the offseason.

"We will be back!" Edwards posted on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards let the fans know through a video about his plans to lead the Wolves to a brighter spot next season.

Trending

"What's up y'all, it's your boy Ant here," the Wolves star said on the video. "I just want to tell y'all, Minnesota, the fans... everybody in Minnesota, the whole state. We appreciate y'all for supporting us, we'll be back next year. So just keep pulling up, and we gone put on a show next year."

Expand Tweet

Edwards and the Wolves were one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. They achieved their best record since the 2003-04 season as they won 58 games. The group showed a ton of promise but came up short in the most crucial times of their playoff run.

During their postseason run, Edwards had one of the best performances of his career. The star guard played 16 games in the playoffs and averaged 27.6 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also displayed incredible defense with his 1.5 steals and shot 40% from beyond the arc.

Also read: Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel shares adorable snap of three-month old daughter rocking bucket hat

Former Timberwolves star doesn't like the idea of Anthony Edwards playing heavy minutes for the Olympics

Despite the playoff elimination of Anthony Edwards, fans will still be able to watch him play basketball at a high level. Edwards is part of the 2024 US Basketball Team that will participate in the Paris Summer Olympics. But former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett thinks that the coaches for Team USA should not give Ant heavy minutes (Start at 15:57).

"Another thing to Minnesota's ownership, make sure in these Olympics that these Olympic coaches do not play Anthony Edwards. Because it will be a lot of those little games that people don't really talk about." Garnett said.

KG believes that the Olympic games could affect his 2024-25 performance and the Wolves need him as they've opened the door to compete in the playoffs.

Also read: "Can't wait to leave for the Olympics"- NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's "annoying and clingy" TikTok