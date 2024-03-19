Anthony Edwards dunk giving John Collins concussion has NBA Twitter in stitches: "Contused ego"

Anthony Edwards is perhaps the NBA’s most ferocious dunker. Since entering the NBA in 2020, he has quite the collection of some of the most mind-boggling posters in league history. Almost every time he runs the break, basketball fans usually expect something special from the high-leaping star.

The dunk “Ant-Man” had on Nikola Vucevic last year created quite a stir. Minnesota had a game in Chicago when the two-time All-Star posterized the Bulls’ center. It was a slam that many hoped he would replicate soon.

On Monday night, the Timberwolves were again on the road to face the Utah Jazz. The special play basketball fans had been eagerly anticipating for finally happened. Anthony Edwards dunked so hard on Jazz forward John Collins that even the hostile crowd stood up in stunned appreciation.

Fans quickly reacted to what may be the dunk of the year:

The play happened after Utah’s turnover allowed the Timberwolves to get the ball and turn the possession into a fastbreak. Anthony Edwards passed the ball to Nickeil Alexander-Walker before sprinting to the middle of the lane. Minnesota’s backup point guard found him in stride with only John Collins standing between Edwards and the rim.

“Ant-Man” seemed to jump from a trampoline and smashed the ball into the rim. Collins, who was hit by Edwards’ elbow’ during takeoff, covered his face in pain and probably in embarrassment. The former Atlanta Hawks star must still be reeling from being on the wrong end of perhaps the best dunk of Edwards’ career.

Shams Charania later reported that Collins suffered a head injury but no concussion after taking the hit.

Anthony Edwards dislocated his finger due to the dunk

After the thunderous dunk, Anthony Edwards kept looking at his finger as his teammates and the fans in the arena erupted in excitement. Edwards said during the postgame interview that he dislocated his finger and couldn’t celebrate. He executed perhaps the highlight of the season but it might have come at too high a price.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are already dealing with injuries to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. “KAT’s” status is still iffy. He might not see action until the playoffs. Gobert could return anytime soon but the Timberwolves are not rushing him. Minnesota will be in big trouble if Edwards’ injury is serious.

Without Towns, “Ant-Man” has proven that he can carry the team. Even with the All-Star big man sidelined, the Timberwolves could still win the wild West. An injury to Edwards will make it tough for Minnesota to win even one postseason game.